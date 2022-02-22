The Regional University System of Oklahoma (RUSO) officials have announced the presidential search screening committee members tasked with advising the Regents in the process for finding a replacement for Janet Cunningham, who will retire as the university’s president at the end of June.
These members held their first committee meetings last Friday to discuss the process with the Higher Education Leadership Search firm.
Committee members include: regents Eric Fisher (committee chair), Jane McDermott, Chris Van Denhende; faculty Roxie James, chair of the department of English, foreign language and humanities, and Dean Scarbrough, chair of the department of Agriculture; student Erika Hernandez, senior education major from Laverne; David Pecha, vice president for administration; Kevin Fields, health and safety officer.
Community leader members included: Jim Dunning, owner at ICT-CPA; Tom Evans, corporate valuation at Encompass Financial Services; Todd Holder, Alva State Bank and Holder Drug; Dwight Hughes, superintendent and CEO at Autry Technology Center; Alexa Humphries, financial adviser at Edward Jones; Connor Martin, councilman with city of Alva, owner of Peak Environment; Janice Melton, past warden at Bill Johnson Correctional Center; L.D. Rapp, Northwestern Foundation chair; Kyle Reynolds, superintendent of Woodward Public Schools; and John Ryerson, owner at Starr Lumber Company.
Those with questions about Northwestern’s presidential search may visit www.nwosu.edu/presidential-search.
