ALVA, Okla. — Carli Seabolt was named Miss Northwestern Oklahoma State University 2022 during the annual Miss Northwestern competition on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Ella Dierlam was crowned Miss Northwestern’s Outstanding Teen 2022.
Seabolt, a sophomore business major from Alva, performed the vocal solo “Happy Days are Here Again,” and her platform is “Up in Smoke.”
Dierlam conducted a science presentation for the competition, and her platform is “Neutrons and Nail Polish: Encouraging Girls in STEM.”
Seabolt will receive a $1,500 tuition scholarship and a cash scholarship as Miss Northwestern. When Dierlam attends college at Northwestern, she will receive a $1,500 tuition scholarship as well.
Asa Thomas, of Alva, named Miss Northwestern’s Star 2022, will accompany Seabolt to the Miss Oklahoma Scholarship Competition in Tulsa in June. Thomas is the daughter of Derrick and Chesnei Thomas of Alva.
Miss Northwestern’s first runner-up is Taylor Winn, a freshman biology major from Mooreland. She will receive a $1,250 tuition scholarship and a cash scholarship.
Second runner-up is Sydney Lookingbill, a sophomore early childhood education major from Shattuck. She will receive a $1,000 tuition scholarship and a cash scholarship.
Miss Northwestern People’s Choice is Cora Beth Taylor, a freshman biology major from Kingfisher.
Winner of the teen category for People’s Choice Award is Kresta Badley of Gate.
Candidates for the Miss Northwestern title were judged on talent, red carpet (evening gown), private interview and social impact and on-stage interview. Candidates in the Miss Northwestern’s Outstanding Teen competition were judged on talent, private interview, lifestyle and fitness and on-stage question.
Brianna Berryman, a senior biology health science option major from Guthrie; Laura Blair, a junior psychology major from Waynoka; Mattie Pitts, a freshman elementary education major from Waynoka; Morgan Villarreal, a senior early childhood education major from Burns Flat; and Rebecca Wagner, a sophomore biology major from Pawnee, also competed in the Miss Northwestern competition.
Jaxy Cloud of Seiling also competed in the teen contest.
Other candidates for the Miss Northwestern Star program were Reagan Cummings of Alva, Audrey Manning of Buffalo, Kymbree McBride of Okeene, Reese Mosburg of Alva, Ava Olive of Alva, Paisley Reed of Waynoka, Grayson Smart of Seiling and Kacey Woods of Alva.
