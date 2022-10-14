Readers will notice some big changes in their TV guide that is included in Friday’s Enid News & Eagle.
Publisher Cindy Allen said the newspaper has updated the guide to better reflect the viewing needs of readers and the priorities readers have for television and entertainment news.
The TV Guide now will be called Screentime Arts & Entertainment Weekly.
The guide will have more focus on what is streaming during the week, and it also will break out the sports listings on a separate page for the week.
“We are also providing more puzzles and games in the weekly section,” Allen said. “We know our readers love crosswords and other puzzles, and this gives them more to spend time with.”
Another change is inclusion of a weekly local calendar of events, Allen said.
“The News & Eagle provides many calendars for our readers to use, including the online calendar on our web site and our Get Out section in print and online,” she said. “This addition will allow readers to have another timely calendar on hand every week.”
Allen said the TV guide is one of the most popular features provided by the newspaper.
“The TV magazine has a long and storied history and is still a staple of the American household. Readers keep this guide handy during the week and refer to it often,” Allen said. “We hope our readers enjoy this upgraded publication.”
Screentime Arts & Entertainment Weekly also is included in the Friday E-Edition for readers of the newspaper’s digital version.
