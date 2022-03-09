ENID, Okla. — Years-long friendships and hundreds of personal and family photos filled the back room at Serendipity Lane last weekend.
More than 20 women, who call their scrapbooking get-togethers “a crop” — spent hours Friday through Sunday “cropping,” arranging and designing scrapbooks dedicated to important events and people in their lives.
The event was hosted at the downtown craft store, Serendipity Lane, owned by Gina Rich. Her store offers a selection of paper crafting supplies, card-making kits and classes, scrapbooking kits and classes, and DIY craft kits.
Through her Facebook page and word of mouth, Rich offers classes and tutorials in memory keeping, card making, Bible journaling and DIY crafts in her store’s large back room, where she holds retreats and events.
Serendipity Lane is known as the “Happy Place,” to its visitors and customers. The crafting community in the area is tight-knit and grows as longtime crafters bring their families and friends into the hobby.
Rich has owned the store for 15 years, but has been involved in the scrapbooking community for more than 20 years. Many of the women attending the March retreat have been attending the crops since the beginning.
The women have watched each others’ families grow, just as their scrapbooking piles grow larger — those same stories the croppers tell to one another are told on paper for decades to come. Whether it’s unique, handmade cards or thick, detailed scrapbooks, the goal is to create a work of love, Rich said.
Though scrapbooks are meant to commemorate and outline many important things, creating the art is therapy and relaxing for many of the scrapbookers, Rich said.
Suzanna Graham was attending her first ever crop at Serendipity Lane last weekend and was working on a scrapbook dedicated to her 2018 trip to London.
The scrapbook was full of London-themed decorations and hand-written descriptions of her adventures on each page. Graham said she prefers scrapbooking over digital scrapbooks because it’s how she expresses her creativity, even down to the feel of the paper she picks.
“This was a bucket list trip,” Graham said. “My husband passed away from cancer, then I was diagnosed with cancer the year he passed away, I decided that when I came out of all of that, this is what I was going to do. My cousin and best friend all joined the trip.”
Scrapbooking is an art
Besides crafting handmade cards and scrapbooks, the women in this group find laughter, friendship and the good food that accompany the retreats to be just as important as their art.
“This group gives a sense of community, it feels like family because you share something in common,” Rich said. “It feels good. It’s our happy place.”
Dozens of tables scattered with concentrated crafters, laptops, Cricuts, heat guns, bags and wagons full of bright scrapbooking supplies look like “joy” to the crafters.
While the hobby is time-consuming and takes up a lot of space, many of the scrapbookers don’t just make those albums for themselves. Children and grandchildren have albums dedicated to years and events throughout their lives. Vacation books and special visits are gifted to friends or displayed in the homes of their artists.
Melissa Bunner has been scrapbooking with Rich since before she opened the store. Bunner was working on an album to gift to each of her friends from a girls’ trip they took to Florida.
“I have an album for each of them,” Bunner said. “So, I’m creating five albums. This is the first time I have ever done this many all at once.”
Sharon Franklin used to own Scrapbook Junction in Enid from 2000 to 2005. She said Rich and her mother were two of her original customers.
“Scrapbooking is something you do from the heart,” Franklin said. “That’s why we are always here. That’s why we are always happy. I don’t think we have ever even had very many grumpy customers.”
“Everyone leaves it at the door when they come in,” Rich added. “It’s a whole different environment when they come in here.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.