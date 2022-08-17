ENID, Okla. — As the first day of classes for Enid Public Schools nears, Enid Police Department is reminding those on the road to slow down in school zones and pay extra attention to their surroundings.
The new school year brings more traffic in the morning and afternoons around schools, flashing school zone signals and buses dropping off and picking up children, EPD said in a post on Facebook.
Chisholm Public Schools students return to class Thursday, while Enid Public Schools students return to class Friday. Oklahoma Bible Academy students already are in school.
“It’s never more important for drivers to slow down and pay attention than when kids are present — especially before and after school,” EPD said in the post.
From August through May, motorists share the road with children who are getting on and off buses and riding bicycles and walking to and from school.
Police provided a few precautions that “can go a long way toward keeping children safe.”
• Don’t block the crosswalk when stopped at a red light or waiting to make a turn, forcing pedestrians to go around you. This could put them in the path of moving traffic.
• In a school zone when flashers are blinking, stop and yield to pedestrians crossing the crosswalk or intersection.
• Always stop for a school patrol officer or crossing guard holding up a stop sign.
• Take extra care to look out for children in school zones, near playgrounds and parks and in all residential areas.
• Don’t honk or rev your engine to scare a pedestrian, even if you have the right-of-way.
• Never pass a vehicle stopped for pedestrians.
• Always use extreme caution to avoid striking pedestrians wherever they may be, no matter who has the right-of-way.
• Some schools have specific drop-off procedures for the school year. Make sure you know them for the safety of all kids.
According to EPD, the following apply to all school zones:
• Don’t double park. It blocks visibility for other children and vehicles.
• Don’t load or unload children across the street from the school.
• Carpool to reduce the number of vehicles at the school.
• If you’re driving behind a bus, allow a greater following distance than if you were driving behind a car. It will give you more time to stop once the bus’s lights start flashing. It is illegal in all 50 states to pass a school bus that is stopped to load or unload children.
• Never pass a bus from behind — or from either direction if you’re on an undivided road — if it is stopped to load or unload children.
• If the yellow or red lights are flashing and the stop arm is extended, all traffic must stop.
• The area 10 feet around a school bus is the most dangerous for children. Stop far enough back to allow them space to safely enter and exit the bus.
• Be alert. Children often are unpredictable and they tend to ignore hazards and take risks.
“We ask everyone to slow down, keep their heads up and phones down and pay special attention in and around schools in the mornings and afternoons,” EPD said.
