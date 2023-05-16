ENID, Okla. — With Oklahoma lawmakers agreeing on an education budget that results in $785 million in investment for public schools, school districts across the state have a better idea of what kind of funding their districts will receive for the coming school years.
Dudley Darrow, incoming superintendent for Enid Public Schools, said the new budget adds about $500 million to the state aid formula, with EPS being an example of a school district that will benefit greatly from that funding.
"So, when you're a school district like us, that, that is dependent on the state aid formula, that's huge," Darrow said. "They're also going to have weights which everything is weighted differently, but we have increased weights on transportation, which I don't think they've had transportation weights adjusted in many, many years. So for that transportation to get a bump up as well as helping districts that are economically disadvantaged, that's going to be huge as well. And the last thing is that we're going to look at exploring is that $50 million for additional school resource officers."
Another advantage for EPS with the new budget is the inclusion of teacher pay raises, which range from $3,000 up to $6,000 for teachers, depending on experience. Darrow said there is $286 million dedicated to teacher pay raises throughout the state. He said the extra pay for teachers will help the state, as well as EPS, in recruiting and retaining teachers. He said it also may result in some teachers staying in the profession for a few more years before retiring.
Darrell Floyd, current EPS superintendent, said the pay raises are based on the experience level of the teachers, and that the pay raises have been long overdue.
"You know, I think it's an outstanding education budget bill that's going to go a long way and providing much-needed teacher pay raises," Floyd said. "I think that's a great plan to provide $3,000 for zero- to four-year teachers, and then $4,000 for five- to nine-year teachers, $5,000 for 10- to 15-year teachers and $6,000 for 15-year and above teachers. I think all that's much needed and all overdue. So I appreciate the legislators that saw fit to compromise on that plan. And, I think it's going to be win-win."
Floyd also said the weighted factors on funding provide more money to school districts with a larger economically disadvantaged population. He also said there is funding to add another school resource officer to EPS.
"That's the category that Enid falls under. So we are looking forward to some additional funding to meet the needs of our at risk students and are economically disadvantaged students," Floyd said. "So I think that's going to help. There's a component in there to provide a school security pilot program that each district will receive about $96,000 for each of the next three years. So we would plan to use that to add another school resource officer to help with safety and security."
Darrow said he is appreciative that there is a state funding formula, which he said works, and only doesn't work when it is not properly funded. He said he is proud of the fact that the money has been agreed upon that will be such a benefit to school districts statewide.
"They can mandate the pay raises all day long, but if they don't fund it, there's no way for us to be able to do it long term, we could do it for a year," Darrow said. "We couldn't do it for two or three. Well, the fact that they're going to fund the state, these teacher pay raise, it's just going to be awesome that they did it right. I'm just so very proud of that."
Darrow, who is transitioning from Chisholm Public Schools, said he wore many hats in his time at Chisholm, and is looking forward to working with Sam Robinson, chief financial officer for EPS.
"I think that first of all, when you talk about our budget, we're very blessed to have a CFO with Dr. Sam Robinson," Darrow said. "You know, Dr. Robinson has done this job for, I believe this is the fifth year of being a CFO. So coming from a smaller school district where I was the bus driver, I was the HR department and in the CFO. I'm really looking to utilize Dr. Robinson and lean on him as much as I can. We are very blessed to have a healthy carryover. I can't tell you that, that exact number right now. I know we're in a great position where we've got a healthy carryover, which not only allows us to invest in our staff, but it also invests allows us to invest in some of our resources that we need like technology, transportation."
He said the transition is going well, as there is a familiarity with the Enid area for him and his family.
"It's so nice to be able to just like (Tuesday), being able to work here at Chisholm all day and then go to a board meeting for EPS," Darrow said. "I went to baccalaureate Sunday night and being so close and being so familiar with the district is, is only helping, is only beneficial to make this transition easier. And my kids already have friends because, you know, they grew up here at least, and so they've only been gone a year and the transition is going well."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.