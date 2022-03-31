OKLAHOMA CITY — The top Republican in the state Senate said he’ll keep fighting for his failed school funding plan that would have shifted $128.5 million in public money to children who choose not to attend public school.
Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said he’s “obviously disappointed” that his controversial school choice measure didn’t advance, but supporters are going to continue to fight.
Nothing is ever over at the state Capitol, he added.
Treat said House leadership indicated ahead of session that this wasn’t the year to advance school choice legislation, but the “upper echelons” of House leadership have assured him that if Gov. Kevin Stitt gets reelected, they would be supportive of school choice legislation next year.
“But I want to advance it this year, so I’m going to continue to advance it this year,” Treat said. “If we don’t get it done this year, I’ll take them at their word that if the governor gets reelected that we will see school choice advance out of the House."
Treat’s controversial Senate Bill 1647 narrowly failed last week after critics complained it was a voucher scheme that had little oversight and accountability and would do little to benefit the tens of thousands of children living outside urban areas.
The measure would have created Oklahoma Empowerment Accounts and required the amount allocated in per-pupil public school state funding to follow the students even if they don’t attend public school.
Treat said he’d already earmarked $128.5 million in extra funding to pay for his plan so it doesn’t harm existing public school funding sources.
Students could have accessed an average of $3,600 in the funds if their annual total household income for a family of four did not exceed $154,000 — or 300% of the income standard used to qualify for a free lunch.
Under the measure, families could use the funds to pay for private school tuition, tutoring services, textbooks, curriculum, technological devices, musical instruments, school uniforms, college admission tests, tuition for after-school programs and therapies. Students enrolled in public school districts and charter and magnet schools full-time are not eligible.
Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said through a spokesman that he had no comment on whether he’d be open to hearing similar school choice legislation next year. McCall said in February his chamber would not hear any bill or legislation about vouchers or Education Savings Accounts this session.
He said Republicans spent a lot of time last year perfecting open transfer legislation that allows families to transfer to different public school districts regardless of where they live. McCall said he believes that’s the best and most equitable policy for the state because it benefits all of Oklahoma.
He said Treat’s measure presents a geographical issue, and rural lawmakers are concerned that vouchers could hurt their local districts and that there are few private school options in many of their communities.
Senate Minority Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, said Senate Democrats want to see the $128.5 million in extra funding that Treat planned to spend on private schools invested in public education.
“We’re going to push to get that money invested in education, public education,” Floyd said. “And that will be one of our priorities moving forward.”
Floyd, though, said everyone who has been in the state Capitol knows that nothing is really ever dead in state politics, and it’s possible the bill could come up late in session. But if not, she believes Oklahomans will see it again next year.
Whether it will fare better remains to be seen.
“It was a very difficult vote for a lot of senators, a very difficult vote,” Floyd said. “And I don’t know if leadership wants to put their membership into that position again. So I don’t know what will happen.”
