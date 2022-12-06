Only two candidates filed for school board offices on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, the second day of the three-day filing period for Garfield County school board seats and Enid city commission seats.
Matt Anderson filed for the Waukomis Public Schools Board of Education seat for Office 3. Cade Nickeson filed for the Kremlin-Hillsdale Public Schools Board of Education seat for Office 3.
The filing period ends at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.