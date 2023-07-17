ENID, Okla. — Enid Public Schools Board of Education on Monday night, July 17, 2023, approved a $1,000 bonus for returning full-time employees.
The stipend, to be paid in August and September, is for employees who completed the 2023 fiscal year with a support or certified contract. They must with the district through May 17, 2024.
Bonuses for part-time employees will be given on a prorated basis. For example, part-time employees who work four hours per day will receive half, or $500.
Also Monday, Sam Robinson, CFO of Enid Public Schools, said a contract had been signed for the construction of tennis courts near the high school.
The contract is for $1.75 million, with a $17,500 contingency for any overages.
“We had $366,000 of carryover funds we did not use to help with this,” Robinson said.
He said the project should be completed by February, depending on the weather. The courts will be built just east and south of Enid High School on vacant lots owned by the school.
Dudley Darrow met with the board for the first time as the superintendent.
“I’m very excited and never thought I’d lead the school board meeting here,” he said. “It is very surreal to me, and I am humbled by this opportunity.”
Board members also discussed the project to remodel Eisenhower Elementary School or build a new facility. Col. Nekitha Little, the honorary school board member from Vance Air Force Base, asked for clarification about the project.
“We will continue to meet with local representatives and the government representatives from Washington, D.C., on how this project will move forward,” Robinson said.
EPS is looking at funding the project through a Public Schools on Military Installations (PSMI) grant, which would require a 20% match from EPS. The city of Enid has provided $250,000 it received from Oklahoma Strategic Military Planning Commission for the Eisenhower project.
In previous discusses with Enid City Commission, Mike Cooper, executive director of Vance Development Authority, said the Department of Defense prefers a new campus, which could cost $25 million to $30 million. That would mean EPS would be responsible for $5 million to $6 million.
Cooper said previously more grants from OSMPC could be possible this year to help provide EPS’ match. He also said he would look for other sources of funding.
A major decision on graduation for 2024 was announced. Graduation will be on the scheduled day, and if it rains, it will be held at Chisholm Trail Expo Center. It will not be rescheduled for another day.
Darrow announced the new EPS motto for the 2023-24 school year will be “A.R.E. You the One.” The letter A stands for attendance, R signifies relationships and E is for engagement. The motto is to promote these words with faculty, staff and students.
“I’m really excited for the school year to begin,” Darrow said. “We will be ready for a great year.”
