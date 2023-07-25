ENID, Okla. — Allen Family Scholarship recipient Brionna Clayton has decided to take her talents to Iowa State University.
The Allen Family Scholarship is worth $10,000 a year, and Iowa State is giving her another $11,000 a year based on her ACT score. Clayton said she did not even open her packet from the University of Oklahoma, even though the Enid High School graduate knew OU was offering her a full ride.
“I decided on Iowa State because I want to go into genetics and they had the best school,” Clayton said. “I know my mom wanted me to go to OU, but we visited the Iowa State campus and I loved it.”
She researched her choices when she wasn’t working 32 hours a week as a manager at Tropical Smoothie or 16 hours at Family Pharmacy.
“I stay really busy,” she said.
When she wasn’t working or going to school, Clayton had an internship at St. Mary’s Cancer Center and shadowed oncology Drs. James Feisal and Sanjay Hapani.
“I think the cancer center had lots to do with my getting the scholarship,” Clayton said. “I learned so much from the cancer center and these doctors. I learned how to treat people.”
Clayton wants to be a doctor, and although many aspiring doctors go into biology, she wanted to study genetics.
“In the study of genetics, we may find a cure for some cancers, or at the very least determine the earliest possible time to treat someone who has a cancer,” she said,
Clayton also was an athlete at Enid High. She was a member of the swimming and track teams. Her specialty in swimming was the breaststroke, and she qualified for state.
In track, she ran the 300 hurdles and was on relay teams. Her 4-by-800-meter relay team also qualified for state. She said she loves being on a team and likes the feel of an adrenaline rush when competing.
“I have a tendency of doing too much, and my challenge is not overloading myself,” she said.
If Clayton had a philosophy, she said it would be to learn everything you can and don’t be put in a box.
She always wanted to go to school out of state, and although she will be leaving her home and the people who helped shape her, she is ready for a new challenge.
She said her grandmother, whom she calls Nana, was her best friend and her rock.
“She’s always been there for my mom and me,” she said.
Clayton also wants to study in Europe during the summer and would like to go to Spain. She wants to learn Spanish and thinks it will help her in a career of being a doctor.
The criteria of the Allen Family Scholarship is a first-generation college student, leader, good grades and be active in school. Clayton had a weighted 4.2 grade average and received a valedictorian commendation, ranking fifth in her class of more than 400 students.
