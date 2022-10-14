Internationally-acclaimed saxophonist Jonathan Nichol will perform with the Enid Symphony for their second season concert “Jazz-Class” scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22. Nichol will fuse jazz and classical traditions for an evening of poise and elegance.
Currently the associate professor of saxophone at the University of Oklahoma, Nichol’s career is rooted in both the jazz and classical worlds. He has been featured with many professional orchestras such as the Oklahoma City Philharmonic and the Wichita State Symphony. He leads his own jazz group, the Nichol Quartet, and is a member of Boyd Street Brass. He is a founder of the h2 quartet, a Fischoff gold-winning group with several studio albums and accolades from the American Record Guide and NPR.
With international performances spanning multiple continents, Nichol demonstrates his jazz and classical prowess on multiple stages while also championing new works for saxophone.
His performance with the Enid Symphony Orchestra, led by Douglas Newell, will be the second concert on this year’s ESO season titled “Horizons.”
This program will feature the music of Aaron Copland, Duke Ellington, and Jacques Ibert. Listeners will be treated to an orchestral version of Copland’s ballet “Appalachian Spring”, telling a story of the American Pioneers. Leading from classical to jazz, iconic standards of Duke Ellington performed by a jazz trio featuring Nichol will be heard, and the performance will conclude in the French jazzy-classical masterpiece “Concertino” by Ibert.
Support comes from Messer-Bowers Insurance, Park Avenue Thrift and Oklahoma Arts Council, with assistance from National Endowment for the Arts.
Single performance and 2022-23 ESO season tickets are on sale at enidsymphony.org or by calling (580) 237-9646.
