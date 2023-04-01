ENID, Okla. — Lindy Baker was 16 years old delivering newspapers when he saw a 1954 Corvette for sale, igniting a fire that has burned in him ever since.
“It has been America's sports car since 1953. Every little boy has always wanted a Corvette. I did as a little kid,” Baker said. “I was 16 years old and had a paper route, and I saw a 1954 Corvette for sale. And I wanted my dad to help me buy that car. I wish he had, it’s worth a lot more now. But everybody wants a sports care of some kind — every little boy especially, a lot of little girls, too.”
Baker would wait until 2003, when he and his wife, Connie, went with a friend looking to buy a Corvette at a car show, and the couple found out they actually could afford Baker’s longtime dream that he never gave up.
The Bakers purchased their first Corvette in 2003 and joined Corvettes of Enid club not long afterward. A year later Baker found himself elected president of the club, a term that was only supposed to last six months. But, that first term turned into a second, and another, and one after that, until nearly 20 years later he was attending the 31st annual Corvette Expo, hosted by Corvettes of Enid, still president of the club.
“We have had a wonderful turnout of cars, a wonderful turnout of people,” Baker said of the annual event. “We have the most cars in this building that we've had in several years, maybe almost 10 years. We're almost 120 cars inside the room running, a lot of people through the front door and there's a lot of merchandise for them to buy …”
Merchandise comes from the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Ky., and all proceeds from those sales goes toward the museum.
After expenses, all the money from the Corvette Expo — which is annually about $10,000 to $15,000 — stays in Enid and is distributed to local charitable organizations, such as the YWCA, YMCA and Garfield County Child Advocacy, to name a few, Baker said.
“This is our main card. This is all we do,” he said. “… We've been given it to charities. Within the last five years, we've given away over $50,000 to local charities.”
This year, he said, club members expect the dollar amount to be larger, with more vehicle entries and more interest in the show, which was held only on Saturday, April 1, 2023, inside the Chisholm Trail Expo Center at the Garfield County Fairgrounds.
At the end of the day, the club awarded prizes for whoever cleaned up the most at the show.
“Our show is what's referred to as a show and shine … because we don't grade on how good the vehicle looks or how cute it is or how hot-roddy it is, we grade on how clean it is,” Baker said. “And we have judges go around, and they'll judge every car from top to bottom. If there's a dirty spot on it, they'll get marked down. They'll look in the engine compartment to see if it's clean, and they look in the trunk see if it's been vacuumed.”
The Expo also awards special awards, such as the President’s Award, which allows Baker to pick his favorite car at the show, and People’s Choice, chosen by those attending the event.
In addition to the money it brings the Corvettes of Enid club — and, subsequently, the charities it funds — the show brings in money for the city, with dozens of Corvette owners staying at local motels and eating at restaurants in the days leading up to the event.
Baker said this year the downtown Glo Best Western Hotel was popular, and they heard many compliments about the business.
While this is the main event for the club, members are busy throughout the year holding regular meetings and attending car shows as a club throughout the United States.
Bakers wife, Connie, admits she was not much of a car person when they started their Corvette journey, and she didn’t want to go to a meeting to discuss cars and their inner workings. However, since Corvettes of Enid membership is husband and wife, she decided to give it a chance.
She learned that they don’t meet to discuss cars, they meet to have fun, which they do. She also said she gets to plan the trips for the groups, and they have represented in places such as Niagra Falls, Montana, Albuquerque and Florida. Members don’t have to currently own a Corvette to join the club and its mission of fun and fundraising.
The longtime president was pleased with Saturday’s show, an event that has grown from a few cars downtown in the Cherokee Strip Conference Center to the packed Expo Center, with more than 1,000 people coming with the vehicles and just to see them in 2023.
Major award winners at Saturday's Corvettes of Enid's event were Jon and Christy Chennault, Best Engine; Ken Smith, Best Paint; Richard Foley, Best Interior; Mike Hein, People's Choice; Deb Cook, President's Choice; Brad Troutman, Sponsor's Choice; Dean Owens, Road Warrior; and Gary and Nancy Hollander, Best of Show. Corvettes of Enid expo co-chairmen are Dennis Morehart, Chuck Pritchett and Dick Yuhnke.
