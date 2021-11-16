ENID, Okla. — Enid Faith Ways will host a candlelight vigil in honor of Transgender Day of Remembrance on Saturday and is seeking volunteers to participate.
Transgender Day of Remembrance is an annual observance on Nov. 20 that honors the memory of the transgender people whose lives were lost in acts of anti-transgender violence in the past 12 months, according to a press release from the Rev. Deacon James Neal with Orthodox Catholic Church of America.
Neal, minister at Enid Faith Ways, said in the release the vigil will be an important opportunity to remember victims of anti-transgender violence and work toward preventing future violence.
“As Christians, the efforts of our hearts, our minds, our words and our hands should always go first to those who are most marginalized, forgotten, vilified and harmed by our society — and there are few today who face these evils more than our trans and gender non-conforming sisters and brothers,” Neal said. “One candlelight vigil will not transform our society. But, we hope to provide a small spark toward creating the light of a more just, compassionate and loving society.”
Enid Faith Ways is seeking LGBTQ-affirming volunteers to participate in the vigil. Suggested volunteer opportunities include poetry or spoken word readings, art work, photography, speakers and music.
Anyone interested in volunteering can email enidfaithways@gmail.com. The vigil will be at 6 p.m. Nov. 20 at EFW, 701 E. Park.
According to the release, transgender people are more than four times as likely as cisgender people to experience violent victimization, including rape, sexual assault and aggravated or simple assault, according to a study by the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law from March 2021.
According to Human Rights Campaign, at least 45 transgender or gender non-conforming people have been "fatally shot or killed by other violent means" in 2021.
"We say ‘at least,’ because often these stories go unreported — or misreported,” according to HRC. "In previous years, the majority of these people were Black and Latinx transgender women."
Transgender Day of Remembrance was started in 1999 by transgender advocate Gwendolyn Ann Smith as a vigil to honor the memory of Rita Hester, a transgender woman who was killed in 1998.
The vigil commemorated all the transgender people lost to violence since Hester's death and began an important tradition that has become the annual TDOR, the release states.
"Transgender Day of Remembrance seeks to highlight the losses we face due to anti-transgender bigotry and violence,” Smith said in a GLAAD press release. “I am no stranger to the need to fight for our rights, and the right to simply exist is first and foremost. With so many seeking to erase transgender people — sometimes in the most brutal ways possible — it is vitally important that those we lose are remembered, and that we continue to fight for justice."
