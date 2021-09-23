ENID, Okla. — Several streets in Enid will be closed off on Saturday morning for the annual Triangle Insurance Great Land Run race.
Beginning around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, eastbound on West Purdue between Unruh and Van Buren; North Washington between Purdue and Oxford; and Oxford between Washington and Fairview all will be closed, according to organizers of the event.
Enid Police Department also will be directing traffic at Van Buren and Oxford; Purdue and Cleveland; and Seventh Day Adventist Church.
The race should finish before noon.
To see the map for the 5K and the 10K, visit http://www.greatlandrun.com/Map5-10K.pdf, and for the half marathon course map, go to http://www.greatlandrun.com/Map-Half.pdf.
