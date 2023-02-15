Buffalo Soldiers

ENID, Okla. — Trooper Tony Washington, president of the Lawton/Fort Sill chapter of the Buffalo Soldiers 9th & 10th (Horse) Calvary National Association, will give a presentation Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, on the Buffalo Soldiers.

The presentation will be 11 a.m. Saturday at the Enid Woodring Regional Airport terminal.

Those attending are asked to bring snack/finger foods, said Elaine Johns, executive director of the Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park. An offering will be taken.

Buffalo Soldiers were African American members of the U.S. Cavalry who fought in the American West  as well as the Spanish American War.

The event is free and is sponsored by Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park and Experimental Aircraft Association.

