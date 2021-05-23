ENID, Okla. — When it began raining on Saturday morning, Courtney Basco, owner of Sweet Melon Designs, began packing up the items on her table since she didn’t have a tent cover.
Right next to her was Alisha Norwood, owner of Gifts 2 U By Alisha, and she had a cover. She waved Basco over and offered to scoot her tables over to make room for Basco’s.
Basco said Norwood, whom she didn’t know before Saturday, saved her from the rain while the two were at a pop-up event for local small businesses in the parking lot of Wild Willie’s Water Park.
“I really appreciate (Norwood),” Baso said. “She definitely paid it forward today because if she wouldn’t have offered to let me go in there, I would’ve left. ... Small businesses have to stick together.”
Basco and Norwood were two among about 13 vendors that persisted through the scattered showers at the pop-up event, which was coordinated by Olivia Hatfield and Shantel Emerine.
Hatfield, founder of Mother Bee’s Creations, and Emerine, owner of Cozy Cocoa, began hosting the pop-ups as a way to help small businesses get their foot in the door with customers.
“Not everybody purchases through Facebook or whatever platform that you’re selling on, so a good way to get our business names out there was to have people come and see what we have in person,” Hatfield said.
Willow Merrimoon and her partner Eric Terrell, who live on a farm in Lamont, own One Whole Farmacy and have been going to all the pop-ups Hatfield and Emerine have hosted so far.
The couple said the pop-ups give them the opportunity to arrange all of their items, including raw honey and Buddhist prayer malas, on a table instead of on a screen and see what customers in the community are drawn to.
“We come in and share with the public,” Merrimoon said. “We definitely get better sales when we’re able to actually talk to people and share the story about why we’re doing it ... Doing these events gives us an idea of what the community is looking for.”
Although the rain likely deterred some traffic, Emerine said most of the vendors did well.
Basco made about $150 at the end of the day, which she was a little surprised about considering the weather.
Even if businesses didn’t do as well as they had hoped, it’s important to get their business’ names out there and show the community what they have to offer, Emerine said.
“These events will help promote your business,” she said. “Just because someone might not buy something, they’ll see something that they like, and in the future, they’ll go, ‘Oh, this business had this certain product that I want, and now I know where to get it.’ ... It helps businesses have future customers.”
Cherica Harber and Angie Burk, owners of the metaphysical shop Awake, said although they didn’t do as well as their first pop-up — where they sold about 97% of their items — they said the best part about doing the pop-ups is meeting people face-to-face and seeing what grabs customers’ attention for next time.
“This is something we plan on doing again,” Burk said. “This is our business. This is what we’re going to do.”
Hatfield and Emerine hosted pop-ups in Blackwell, Tonkawa and Medford, and the next one planned will be Memorial Day weekend at Chapman Shoe Emporium, 2601 N. 14th, in Ponca City. They also created a Facebook group called “Let’s Talk Small Businesses” for small business owners to join.
Overall, the pop-event went well, considering the uncontrollable weather, Emerine said, adding that it wouldn’t have been possible without the support from the community and the vendors themselves.
“I’m very appreciative of the small businesses that come to the pop-ups because they wouldn’t even be possible if it wasn’t for the businesses that come and make this event happen,” Emerine said. “Even though (Hatfield and I) coordinate it, I want to give credit to the businesses, too, because they’re the reasons why we have the events.”
