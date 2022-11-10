Our readers spoke and we listened.
Today’s Screentime Arts & Entertainment Guide (Week of Nov. 11-17) will return the Saturday morning listings to the weekly guide.
The Saturday morning listings until 4 p.m. originally were eliminated to make room for a more expanded, separate sports listings, the majority of which occur early Saturday, said Cindy Allen, publisher.
“However, our readers have asked us to return the Saturday morning listings, so we are doing that starting this week,” she said. “Sports listings will still be included in the guide, but won’t be as expansive as they were. We appreciate readers who reached out to us.”
Enid News & Eagle Screentime Arts & Entertainment Guide publishes Fridays in the News & Eagle. It also is available in the Friday E-Edition.
