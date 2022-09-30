The Northern Oklahoma College nursing program will accept applications for spring semester 2023 on the Stillwater campus through Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Applicants must meet minimum program requirements for admission and be accepted to NOC prior to acceptance in the nursing program. Applicants are selected based on qualifications and space availability.
NOC Nursing Division Chair Nikole Hicks said applications are accepted for LPN and traditional students to begin in the spring semester.
NOC has nursing programs at Tonkawa, Enid and Stillwater.
Call (580) 628-6679 or apply at https://bit.ly/3UOQJLT.
