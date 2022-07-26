A free and family friendly event will take place this weekend with Saturday in the Park Summer Fun Day from 9 a.m. to noon.
Hosted by Rural Health Projects Inc., the event will provide health screenings, various tests, COVID-19 antibody testing for those 13 and older and children with parental consent, and COVID-19 vaccinations, all free of charge.
The event also will include free hot dogs, free rides, including mini-golf and paddle boats, a petting zoo and more.
While having the chance for some free family fun, the impact of providing free health-related tests is an important aspect of why Rural Health Projects is hosting the event.
“Because we promote health and a healthy lifestyle, we want people to have access to that,” said Lisa Selix, program manager for Rural Health Projects. “For some people, they may not have access to a blood pressure test. Sometimes when people come out for an event like this, they may just pop in to get something done and they realize they have a significant health challenge they might want to address. Any time you can offer free screenings to the public, it’s always beneficial.”
Rural Health Projects is hosting this event with the aid of several partners. The event is sponsored by the Tri-County Health Improvement Organization, Evolution Foundation, city of Enid, Pope Distributing, Salvation Army, OG&E, Enid Civitan and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center.
It also was sponsored through a grant with the Public Health Institute of Oklahoma and the University of Oklahoma’s CATCH-UP Oklahoma COVID-18 outreach efforts. Garfield County Health Department will provide the COVID-19 vaccinations, and Great Salt Plains Health Center and Bass will provide various free health screenings and tests.
TSET Healthy Living paid for the paddle boats and OG&E will provide the first 500 ice cream cones for free.
“We’ve had a lot of partners that have come together,” Selix said. “And we just hope that people come out and enjoy themselves for a few hours with totally free family fun and enjoy the morning.”
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at Meadowlake Park, 1200 W. Rupe.
