RSVP of Enid is seeking community help to fulfill an increased demand this year for the Santa for Seniors program, which helps provide seniors with essential items and brighten their lives around the Christmas holiday.
Each year, the week before Christmas, RSVP of Enid volunteers deliver gifts of warm clothes, coats, bath products and food to seniors in need, both in Enid and in rural communities across northwest Oklahoma.
Christy Baker, executive director of RSVP of Enid, said demand for the program has increased dramatically this year, as seniors have been isolated at home — often cut off from their normal support structures, due to COVID-19.
This year, RSVP of Enid accepted 700 applications for seniors in need — up 40% from previous years.
While the gifts raise spirits for Christmas, Baker said the items delivered to seniors aren’t frivolous gifts, but essentials like socks, blankets, fruit, paper goods, and other basic household necessities.
“We’re just trying to make up that difference in their lives, and help with their requests for simple, daily needs,” Baker said. “All of the requests have been basic, daily needs.”
The greatest need right now, Baker said, is sponsorships and monetary donations so RSVP can purchase items needed to fulfill the needs of the 700 seniors in this year’s program.
There are several sponsorship levels still available, including Santa Sponsors, $1,000+; Elf Sponsor, $500-$999; Reindeer Sponsor, $200-$499; and Snowman Sponsor, $25-$199.
Monetary donations also can be delivered or mailed to RSVP of Enid, 602 S. Van Buren, Enid OK 73703, or visit https://www.rsvpenid.org/san ta-for-seniors to donate online.
For more information, visit https://www.rsvpenid.org/santa-for-seniors or call (580) 233-5914.
RSVP of Enid volunteers will deliver gifts on Dec. 21.
