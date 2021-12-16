ENID, Okla. — Hundreds of gifts for area seniors were distributed Thursday morning, after being donated by multiple communities, businesses, nonprofits, churches, schools, families and individuals from near and far.
Santa for Seniors began more than five years ago when RSVP of Enid saw one need and decided to give a Christmas card to one of its Mobile Meals recipients.
“We knew she didn’t have anyone else,” Executive Director Christy Baker said. “We gave her this Christmas card and she just bawled. She taped the card to her door and said she felt less lonely when she saw the card.
“It was amazing what one Christmas card, written directly from her RSVP family, did for her. We thought, she cannot be the only one like this. That’s why we started this Santa for Seniors,” Baker said.
For hours Thursday, volunteers distributed gifts to more than 500 area senior citizens. They ran 25 delivery routes with 37 volunteers.
Seniors associated with RSVP’s programs and nursing home residents were able to request specific items for Christmas like clothes or a karaoke machine
“We want them to know that they are loved so hugely, that all of these people care about you,” Baker said. “It’s not just your RSVP family or the volunteers, but all of these people. That’s truly what they want for Christmas, to know they are not isolated and alone.”
RSVP works to be a voice for seniors, Baker said. They provide meals, transportation, socialization, rent and utility assistance. Programs at RSVP begin because they see a need, then realize there are others who have similar struggles.
“Sometimes they don’t have a voice because they don’t talk about it,” Baker said. “They don’t want people to feel sorry for them. They just want to be self-sufficient. This entire program thrives on providing independence for seniors, but also with a touch that we love them. They are not just an address. We say, ‘it’s more than just a meal,’ because that meal is just a lifeline to get to their door and find out their other needs.”
Others in the area see the needs and always respond. Dozens of area donors, of all ages, make Santa for Seniors possible, Baker said.
Area schools asked students to make cards for seniors, sing carols or team up to buy gifts. Large paper bags were filled with decorated crafts, cards, mini books and personalized cards for seniors receiving gifts.
“People need to know that there is good in the world,” said Joyce Caldwell, of Navigating Through Medicare. “There are some fabulous people in this world, right here in rural Oklahoma. To me, this is so huge. Everybody is coming together through all of the bad. They always do.”
Santa for Seniors volunteers returned to their volunteer site, beaming with joyous stories about the interactions they had with the senior citizens who received gifts.
Karen Martin, RSVP volunteer, delivered gifts to several local nursing homes. One resident who loves to sing, received a brand new karaoke set to replace her lost microphone.
“The karaoke machine was all of these colors and big, too,” Martin said. “She was so excited. We asked if she wanted to open the box and use it right away.”
Martin described, with great excitement, what other residents received. One man, who seemed to have been an athlete years earlier, opened two name brand sweat suits.
“He looked so surprised and just had this big smile,” Martin said.
Sharon Doty, a volunteer for RSVP and gift deliverer for Santa for Seniors, said her nine grandchildren asked what she wanted for Christmas. She said she asked them to do an act of kindness, then write her a letter about it.
“I just can’t wait,” Doty said. “I don’t want gifts, I want a world that works for everyone with nobody and nothing left out. If that’s what matters to me, then that should be what Christmas is.”
Numerous volunteers agreed that people want to feel less lonely and they want to feel loved, especially during the holidays. Whether that is through Mobile Meals or Santa for Seniors, RSVP always is looking for needs and ways to support area senior citizens.
Candace Hazlett, marketing director for RSVP, said volunteers are the eyes and ears for the needs of senior citizens. Whether spotting health issues, housing and food insecurity or just isolation, volunteers are there to spread hope and light to area seniors.
“COVID has helped everyone understand how our seniors live regularly,” Hazlett said. “They are isolated, can’t drive and don’t get to go out and have contact with the outside world. You just feel lost in your environment. With COVID, I’ve just seen a huge increase of need. It’s been really rough for our senior population, as well as everybody else. We are just trying to help them every day.”
