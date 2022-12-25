Merry Christmas market watchers. It’s definitely beginning to feel a lot like Christmas with the dusting of snow and frigid temperatures.
We could, however, do without the frozen pipes and water sources. Low pond levels from the record-setting drought make it even more difficult to chop ice for animals this year.
And what a year it’s been. Who would have ever imagined last year at this time that we’d be witnessing a Russian ground and air offensive on Ukraine only a few months into the new year? Or that the Ukrainian president would be addressing the U.S. Congress, as he did this last week, asking for military support against Communist Russia eerily similar to Prime Minister Churchill doing so during World War II?
As weather conditions worsen in the Black Sea region, we’re hearing that Russian attacks are intensifying. When and how this will all end is anyone’s guess, but is sure to have consequences for generations to come. Putin reappeared in public this week and for the first time in public, referred to the chaos as a war. It was reported late this week that Russia has again increased export taxes on wheat, corn and barley likely in a bid to generate funds for it’s pursuits south of the border.
Cold U.S. weather bringing concerns of winterkill in wheat, combined with escalating tensions in the Ukraine and a U.S. dollar remaining under pressure, are likely to see the recent rally in wheat continue into the new year. India’s import of wheat from Australia this week leans bullish with this move indicating shortages that are unlikely to see exports from the world’s third-largest wheat producer. We typically see a new year’s bounce and both the Chicago and KC wheat charts look friendly based on Friday’s closes above the 20-day moving averages, new daily highs and May and deferred KC futures contracts making highs above that Dec. 13 high. I believe the $9.10-$9.15 level on March KC is a possibility under the right circumstances and $8.15 on March Chicago with potential higher as well. We will, of course, face some resistance at the thresholds of $9 on KC wheat and $8 on Chicago contracts.
The USDA WASDE and Crop Production reports come out at 11 a.m. on Jan.y 12 along with the Winter Wheat Seedings report. It may be good to step aside ahead of that report should we get a healthy rally between now and then.
Also, consider protection on new crop wheat at that time. This goes for new crop corn, milo and soybeans as well. Closes above the 20-day moving average for corn and beans also make for friendly charts and additional up. The bounce back in crude oil adds further support to corn. With December new crop corn futures above $6, there is going to be a lot of corn planted in the U.S. if conditions allow. Drought conditions in Argentina likely are to see acre reductions for corn as well as soybeans up to 1.0 million acres with planting near complete. Weekend rains will help early conditions for row crops, but far from replenishing needed soil moisture levels.
South American weather will be the main focus for soybean, as well as corn charts in the coming couple of months. Brazilian corn shipments to China continue to flow and will become key competition for U.S. exports in the years to come. We, however, likely will see more markets open up and existing markets increase needs.
Despite higher feed grain prices this week, the cattle market caught a bid and the interest of fund buyers. The USDA’s Cattle-on-Feed for December was released on Friday at 2 p.m. Dec. 1 on-feed numbers came in just slightly above average trade guesses at 97.4% versus 97.2%. This was lower than last year’s 97.9%. November placements came in higher than expectations at 97.9% versus 95.8% and last year’s 93.5%. Marketings in November also came in higher than expectations at 101.2% versus 100.9% and 100.7% at this time last year. This higher-than-expected placement number may create minor headwinds, but look pretty solid with March and deferred feeder futures trading above the previous Dec. 5 highs. The April 22 gap on March feeders remains open at $190.60 . Cold weather has played a role in the cattle market firmness, which may remain so into the new year.
Equity weakness and volatility hasn’t kept the cattle market down, as $156 was bid in Texas and Kansas late this week, but no trades were made at these levels. April and back month fat cattle futures jumped higher on Friday on concerns over tighter numbers.
We could see markets in the next couple weeks where we see higher grains and higher cattle, although there will be plenty of volatility. It looks as though cattle contracts should be bought on breaks for the time being. Despite all this bullish talk, it is always important to protect your downside especially on cattle recently purchased at higher levels. Fears of continued interest rate hikes and a recession can change the tone of markets in quick order as can Black Swan events. As we start a new year, I think we’ve learned that nothing is out of the question these days. Prepare for the worst when times are good.
Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
Sidwell is a Series 3 licensed commodity futures broker and principal of Sidwell Strategies. He can be reached at (580) 232-2272 or at brady@sidwellstrategies.com. Futures and options trading involves the risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Review full disclaimer at http://www.sidwellstrategies.com/disclaimer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.