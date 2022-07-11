Enid Rotary Club installed Carrie Sanders as incoming president for the 2022-23 year on Monday.
Sanders is chief executive officer of the Cherokee Strip Community Foundation and has been an Enid Rotarian for five years. She takes over the gavel from Dan Schiedel, who is executive director of United Way of Northwest Oklahoma.
Sanders said she was excited to begin her tenure as president, especially since both the international president and district governor also are both women.
“What an honor it is to serve in this capacity,” she said.
She said the Rotary motto “Service Above Self” resonates with her because service “has been ingrained in my DNA, beginning with 4-H and also as a summer camp counselor in high school and college.”
“One of my favorite things about Rotary is to see how we are connected with other people of action all across the world,” she said. She specifically noted Rotary’s polio eradication program, which has been ongoing for 35 years. In 2021, only six cases of “wild polio” were recorded in the world.
If those numbers can stay low the next three years, wild polio will be considered completely eradicated.
“Rotary is a part of one of the most ambitious humanitarian projects ever undertaken by a non-governmental body,” she said. She said the 2022-23 theme of “Imagine Rotary” provides an opportunity for all to imagine a world without polio, and what the next “big project” of Rotary will be.
She also spoke about the Rotary water feature that Rotary is funding at the new Advance Soccer Complex.
“I imagine kids on really hot summer days running through the water out there and seeing the Rotary insignia and ‘Service Above Self’ written in it and that we’re inspiring the next generation of Rotarians.”
Sanders said she wants to continue to expand on Rotary’s strengths, such as recruiting new members and improving diversity of the club.
