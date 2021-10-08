ENID, Okla. — After opening three weeks ago, Sam’s Southern Eatery is settling into Enid with it Louisiana-style, Southern cuisine.
The franchise owners live in Enid and are excited to start getting out into the community and seeing what there is in town.
Originally, from Hermitage, Pa., Aveer, Ron and Nas Canaan moved to Enid in August to open up Sam’s Southern Eatery at the old Wendy’s location on 606 S. Garland.
Besides the open rental space, the people and atmosphere are what drew the Canaan family to Enid.
“We were looking around and saw that Wendy’s had moved out of this location,” Nas Canaa said. “So, we visited Enid and we loved the people here.
“We saw the community is very invested and involved, which we like a lot. We found that Enid residents loved the idea of Sam’s and wanted to see some Southern soul food cooking. There aren’t too many places here that offer that, so we thought it would be perfect.”
Offering a variety of dishes, from po’ boys, seafood to chicken, Sam’s Southern Eatery originally opened in Shreveport, La., in 2008.
Sam’s was founded on the idea of bringing Southern cuisine to the people. There are locations in dozens of states across the United States, with 25 location in Oklahoma.
Nas Canaan, 17, said Sam’s was his first job, working as a server. He worked at the first location in Ohio, owned by his uncle.
“I loved the atmosphere, how people enjoy the food,” Canaan said. “I started thinking, 'It’s a great idea to open a Sam’s myself.' So, that is what our family decided to do.”
Sam’s sent Canaan to Louisiana to train in the kitchen. That's where he learned that he loves the kitchen, despite the hard work. They make everything fresh, so it can be tedious, but worth it, Canaan said.
“Working at Sam’s really inspired my love for the restaurant industry,” Canaan said. “I like working with people, I like business. When I saw they were happy with the food or service, it made me happy that I am changing someone’s life for an hour or even a few minutes.”
Sam's is open 10 a.m. to p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.
