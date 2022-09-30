ENID, Okla. —Registered voters can access sample ballots for the upcoming election.
Sample ballots for the Nov. 8 general election can be downloaded by using the Oklahoma State Election Board’s OK Voter Portal at https://oklahoma.gov/elec tions/ovp.
Copies also can be picked up at Garfield County Election Board, 903 Failing, during normal business hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Coulten Cue, Garfield County Election Board secretary, reminded voters that sample ballots are specific to each person.
“If the OK Voter Portal indicates that you have no sample ballots available, it means you are not eligible to vote in an upcoming election,” Cue said in a press release. “We recommend checking the OK Voter Portal to make sure you have an election before heading to the polls.”
Sample ballots also will be posted outside every precinct polling place on Election Day so voters can review them before heading to the polls, Cue said.
Anybody with questions can contact the election board by calling (580) 237-6016 or emailing GarfieldCounty@elections.ok.gov.
