ENID, Okla. — Sample ballots for the upcoming special election on March 7, 2023, are available.
According to a press release from Garfield County Election Board, voters can download a sample ballot using the Oklahoma State Election Board’s OK Voter Portal at https://oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp, or they can pick up a copy at the election board office during normal business hours.
Coulten Cue, election board secretary, said in the release that sample ballots are specific to each person.
“If the OK Voter Portal indicates that you have no sample ballots available, it means you are not eligible to vote in an upcoming election,” he said in the release. “We recommend checking the OK Voter Portal to make sure you have an election before heading to the polls.”
Cue said in the release sample ballots also will be posted outside every precinct polling place on Election Day, so voters will be able to review them before casting their votes.
GCEB is located at 903 Failing and is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Those with questions can contact GCEB by calling (580) 237-6016.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.