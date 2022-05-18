Sample ballots are available for the upcoming election in June.
Voters can download a sample ballot for the June 28 primary election using the Oklahoma State Election Board's OK Portal Voter by visiting www.oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp or picking up a copy at Garfield County Election Board, 903 Failing, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Coulten Cue, election board secretary, said in a press release that sample ballots are specific to each person.
"If the OK Voter Portal indicates that you have no sample ballots available, it means you are not eligible to vote in an upcoming election," he said in the release. "We recommend checking the OK Voter Portal to make sure you have an election before heading to the polls."
Sample ballots also will be posted outside every precinct polling location on election day for voters to review before casting their votes, Cue said.
Anybody with questions is asked to contact GCEB by calling (580) 237-6016 or emailing GarfieldCounty@elections.ok.gov.
