ENID, Okla. — Community members have a little more than two weeks to gift Christmas presents to local children in need.
Salvation Army of Enid’s annual Angel Tree program helps families who may not be able to afford Christmas presents for their children by allowing donors to “adopt” Angels — children 12 years old and younger — off an Angel Tree and purchase the gifts for them.
Capt. Amanda Brittle said the Angel Tree program is “neighbors helping neighbors” and “a community stepping up to help others within their community.”
“Some of these people work, but what they’re doing isn’t enough to make ends meet and do Christmas,” she said. “It’s a choice between ‘Doing Christmas for my kids, or paying my electricity bill.’ That’s why (the Angel Tree program) is important, because you’re bringing joy to families who may not necessarily be able to do that this year for their kids.”
The Angel Tree program kicked off at the beginning of November. This year, 574 children were up on the Angel Trees — up from 388 last year. On Wednesday, Brittle said around 300 children were left.
Angel Tree locations are at Atwoods, ACB Bank in Waukomis and Evans Drug, Oakwood Mall and TLC Dental.
Each tag on the Angel Trees includes needs that child has, such as clothing, diapers or shoes, along with their “wishes” — gifts the child wants.
“People can then shop for that Angel, and they don’t have to get everything listed on the tag — it’s just like a wishlist,” Brittle said, “but most of the time, we ask that they at least provide one outfit and a toy.”
Gifts need to be returned, unwrapped, to Salvation Army’s location in Oakwood Mall, located in the old Goody’s store, by Dec. 16. Gift wrapping supplies can be brought, too.
The presents will be bagged up by Salvation Army and then distributed to families on Dec. 20 from the location in Oakwood Mall, just in time for Christmas.
Community members are welcome to come and help hand out the gifts, which Brittle said allows them to see where their donations go and, sometimes, meet the families and see the impacts the Angel Tree program has.
“We like people to see that what they buy actually goes to the families,” Brittle said.
Some businesses, including Discount Tire and Merit Ford of Fairview, are also collecting toys for Salvation Army, Brittle said.
For any children whose Angels aren’t adopted, Brittle said Salvation Army will buy the Christmas presents to meet their needs and wishes, and monetary donations to Salvation Army can help purchase those gifts. Community members also can donate toys and clothing items directly to Salvation Army, 516 N. Independence.
For more information on how to get involved with the Angel Tree program, call (580) 237-1910.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.