ENID, Okla. — The holiday season doesn’t stop Salvation Army of Enid from serving those in need.
At 6 p.m. on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, warm meals will be served to any and all who come through the doors, said Capt. David Brittle.
Salvation Army’s shelter will also be open during the day on Christmas.
“It’s important that we be able to provide services — even on holidays — because for those who are experiencing homelessness and for those less fortunate, we have to be an option,” Brittle said. “Not everyone has families to spend Christmas with, so they need a place that they can go to be warm, to be fed, to take a hot shower and be treated like a human.”
Brittle said the meal probably will be a little fancier with more Christmas-like food options, but that nothing was set in stone yet. Dine-in and to-go options will be available.
Salvation Army is able to host community feedings every evening and open its shelter every day, Brittle said, thanks to staff and volunteers.
“They love the Army enough to say that it’s important for them to work that day,” he said.
Our Daily Bread will serve a dine-in meal on Christmas Eve from 10 a.m. to noon but will be closed on Christmas Day.
If you know of anybody serving free meals on Christmas Day, email kelcim@enidnews.com.
