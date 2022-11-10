ENID, Okla. — Sponsors for Salvation Army of Enid’s Spruce Up a Life are needed to help brighten Christmas for local families in need.
Spruce Up a Life, now in its 32nd year, provides community members an opportunity to buy a Christmas tree and gifts for families needing extra help to celebrate the holidays.
Capt. Amanda Brittle said the local organization, as far as she knows, is the only Salvation Army in the United States to do this program.
“Enid should be proud — this is very unique to the area,” she said. “It’s well-supported by the community, and it’s really cool to give the families something like this. It’s not just something for the kids but rather, something that the whole family can enjoy, and it’s not just a one-year thing. (The Christmas trees) are something they can enjoy for several years.”
The 50 pre-lit, 6½-foot Christmas trees — which will all go to families in need — from the Spruce Up a Life program can be sponsored for $75.
Each tree comes with a list of ages, sizes, genders and suggested gift ideas for children in the family, but sponsors can opt to just buy trees or presents.
The trees will be waiting for sponsors to decorate them in the old Goody’s location at Oakwood Mall, which is where Salvation Army is set up during the holiday season, and must be done by Dec. 9. Sponsors also can buy and donate decorations for Salvation Army to decorate a tree.
Capt. David Brittle said a decorating night will be held Dec. 2 for anybody who wants to gather and decorate their sponsored trees, adding that judges will pick the best-decorated tree.
“We put their name on a plaque that we keep year-after-year, and it gives them bragging rights of ‘the best decorated tree,’” he said. “It’s just a fun thing that we do to get everybody involved.”
Then, UPS picks up and delivers everything — trees, decorations and presents — to all of the families before Christmas Day, Amanda Brittle said.
“We are grateful for UPS,” she said. “UPS gives up their own time — they don’t get paid to do this. They bring their families, line up with their trucks and load all this stuff up and take it and deliver it. They volunteer and choose to do that, and it’s just a neat thing.”
To get involved with Spruce Up a Life, contact Amanda Brittle at (580) 237-1910.
New, unwrapped toys also can be donated to help fill gaps in the program and help families who come into need after the registration period ends.
Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program, which allows people to buy gifts for children in need, will kick off later this month.
