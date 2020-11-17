Donors are needed to help brighten Christmas for local kids and families in need, through Salvation Army of Enid's Spruce Up a Life and Angel Tree programs.
Spruce Up a Life provides donors an opportunity to pay for a Christmas tree, and/or Christmas gifts, for a family in need. The Angel Tree program enables donors to select a child in need, and purchase and return new, unwrapped gifts.
With the pandemic and economic downturn, demand is up this year. Salvation Army of Enid has 47 trees set up for Spruce Up a Life — the majority of them in the vacant retail space south of the Food Court at Oakwood Mall — with each tree representing a family in need.
Capt. Amanda Brittle said a tree can be adopted for $80, and each tree comes with a list of ages, sizes, genders and suggested gift ideas for children in the family. But, she said, you don't need to buy both the tree and gifts — you can do either, or just buy and donate decorations for Salvation Army to decorate a tree.
New, unwrapped toys also can be donated, to help Salvation Army fill gaps in the program, and to help families that came into need after the registration period.
Children's clothes, especially in sizes 5-12, also are "always needed," she said.
Ten trees and families still need to be adopted for Spruce Up a Life, and trees currently are available and waiting to be decorated at Oakwood Mall.
Trees must be decorated by Dec. 4, and new, unwrapped gifts need to be returned by Dec. 14. Once trees and gifts are provided, they are delivered to the families.
Unwrapped gifts can be dropped off at:
• Salvation Army, 516 N. Independence, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.
• Oakwood Mall, south of the Food Court, 4125 W. Garriott, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Walmart Supercenter, 5505 W. Garriott, at the drop box by the service desk, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
If unable to deliver gifts, contact Salvation Army at (580) 237-6912 to arrange pick-up.
Capt. David Brittle said special thanks is due this year to Oakwood Mall, which is allowing Salvation Army to use the space rent-free, and to Girls Scouts Western Oklahoma, which assembled all 47 of the Christmas trees.
David, son of two Salvation Army officers, grew up helping his parents coordinate Angel Tree drives.
"It's important to me," he said, "because the reason we do the programs we do in the Salvation Army is to celebrate Christ, and this is a way to bring joy to the celebration of his birth. It's just a way to spread that joy that we, as believers, have."
For more information, contact Salvation Army at (580) 237-6912.
