ENID, Okla. — Salvation Army of Enid is seeking volunteers to ring bells for its Red Kettle Campaign.
Salvation Army needs volunteers from Nov. 15 through Christmas Eve, though Capt. David Brittle said the campaign might start earlier if there are enough temporary, seasonal staff hired and volunteers signed up. There are 12 confirmed bell-ringing red kettle locations in Enid.
“We’ll need quite a few volunteers — quite a few bell ringers,” Brittle said.
This year’s fundraising goal is $80,000. Brittle said that every dollar stays here in Enid and supports services and programs provided throughout the entire year.
For every dollar donated, Brittle said 18 cents goes toward administrative costs and fees of having campaign workers, and 82 cents goes toward direct help.
This is Salvation Army’s biggest fundraiser each year, and Brittle said the campaign funds help the organization get through its calendar year, which begins on Oct.1.
“This is our big event to help us run our social service office and our homeless shelter, which runs 365 days a year,” Brittle said. “This helps us with food that we serve each night Monday through Sunday, 365 days a year. This is where the bulk of our money comes from, our Red Kettle Campaign. That’s why it’s important.”
To volunteer for the Red Kettle Campaign to ring the bells, visit https://registertoring.com or call Salvation Army at (580) 237-1910. Volunteers can register to ring as individuals, with groups or as virtual ringers.
Brittle said Enid has been a good community when it comes to helping others, adding that donating to Salvation Army is a great way to help those in need.
“Ringing bells, or even throughout the year, just supporting the Salvation Army, even with donations for the thrift store — it all goes toward and stays in this community to help this community,” Brittle said.
