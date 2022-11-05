ENID, Okla. — It’s almost that time of year again.
Salvation Army of Enid’s annual Red Kettle Campaign, which raises funds for the not-for-profit organization, will begin on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, and runs through Christmas Eve.
Capt. David Brittle said the fundraising goal is $82,000, and every dollar raised stays in Enid, going toward Salvation Army’s programs and services. For every dollar donated, 13 cents goes toward administrative costs and fees of having Red Kettle Campaign workers, and 87 cents goes toward direct help.
“We’ve been doing the Red Kettle Campaign for over 100 years now, and it’s just another way for us to bring in funds,” he said. “There’s very many different ways — every little bit of change that goes in our buckets can change lives, whether it be keeping families together; keeping people off the streets for homelessness; and feeding people that need a little bit of food to make it to the end of the month.”
Volunteers are needed to ring bells for the Red Kettle Campaign at 12 locations in Enid, and paid bellringing positions also are available.
To sign up for the Red Kettle Campaign to ring bells, visit https://registertoring.com or call Salvation Army at (580) 237-1910. Volunteers can register to ring as individuals, with groups or as virtual ringers.
“We have civic groups, churches … individuals who just want to volunteer, and (Salvation Army’s) board members have already volunteered to do above and beyond what they’re asked to do, and they’ve asked their companies and groups to pitch in, as well,” Brittle said.
Brittle said this is an important and busy time of the year for Salvation Army to continue doing what it does for the community and help those in need.
“On top of everything we’re doing, our homeless shelter is still open. We’re still feeding people every night at 6 o’clock on Monday through Sunday, and our social service office, no matter how busy we get, will always be open Monday through Friday,” Brittle said. “We will continue to do what we do even in … the busy season of Christmas. These things do not stop because we have other things going on.”
