ENID, Okla. — Capt. David Brittle wants to remind people that Salvation Army of Enid is here to help those in need.
The organization celebrated National Salvation Army Week, which is May 9-15, by highlighting the services available to the local and surrounding communities.
“This is the time to just reach out and say, ‘Listen, there are people that care. There are people that want to help and don’t ask for anything in return,’” Brittle said. “This is the week that we celebrate the Salvation Army, and … just let people know what we actually do, and figure out how we can help others in a better manner.”
In 1954, the first National Salvation Army Week was announced by President Dwight Eisenhower, who said the nonprofit organization had been a “symbol of wholehearted dedication to the cause of human brotherhood.”
The Enid office, which has been operating for more than 100 years, manages Salvation Army’s services for Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant and Major counties.
In 2021, Salvation Army locally provided 10,067 nights of shelter, more than 27,000 meals, 4,103 food boxes and 10,977 items of clothing and helped 36 families go from homelessness to permanent housing.
During the holidays last year, Salvation Army provided 40 Christmas trees and 5,623 Christmas gifts to those in need.
At 6 p.m. every day, Salvation Army serves a meal to anybody who walks in through the doors at 516 N. Independence. Bottles of water and sodas are available for anybody to take, as well.
“Anybody can show up, and we will feed you, no questions asked,” Brittle said.
Salvation Army also offers laundry services every day and clothing vouchers, and laundry detergent and hygiene items are given out through the social service office, Brittle said.
Showers are available at Salvation Army every day, and reading glasses are offered to those in need through a partnership with the Lions Club.
An emergency food pantry is available five days a week, and Salvation Army serves as a cooling station during the summer months when the temperatures rise.
“Sometimes, people don’t realize what all we do, so we want the community to understand that there are options here,” Brittle said. “If we can’t help with something — if it’s not in our wheelhouse — we know the people to call and the resources that are here in this community to help them get to the next step.”
This summer, Brittle said Salvation Army is planning on having a canteen truck out in the community to serve refreshments such as popsicles, bottles of water and ice cream.
Brittle also said Salvation Army is focusing on figuring out a way to have a presence in the other three counties in its coverage area.
Salvation Army is always in need of donations, whether monetary, clothing for the thrift store or food items, including snack or canned foods.
Volunteer opportunities are available at Salvation Army, as well.
“The reason why I love the Salvation Army — the avenue of ministry is like no other organization,” Brittle said. “We stay busy, but it’s fulfilling work, and we’re happy.”
