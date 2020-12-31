Salvation Army of Enid has wrapped up a successful season of Christmas assistance programs, but still is short of its goal to fulfill needs for shelter, food and assistance programs beyond the holiday season.
Capt. David Brittle, with Salvation Army of Enid, said the Angel Tree and Spruce Up a Life programs, which, respectively, provide gifts for kids in need, and trees and gifts for entire families, were “a huge success” this year.
Brittle said Salvation Army saw a significant increase in both children and families in need this Christmas season, with gifts needed for 426 children of low-income or unemployed families.
“Enid did absolutely amazing with the Angel Tree program,” Brittle said. “We went from 426 kids that needed to be filled, and we got it down to 20 that we had to spend (Salvation Army’s) money on. I can’t thank Enid and the surrounding areas enough for helping us meet that goal.”
Spruce Up a Life provided 41 fully-decorated trees to families in need — also an increase from previous years.
In addition to those two programs, Salvation Army partnered with RSVP of Enid to help the elderly at Meadows Point Apartments before Christmas, and plans to help with seniors at LaMesa Point Apartments after the first of the year.
But while the Christmas programs were well-supported, the Red Kettle program came up $6,500 short of its $191,000 goal — a number driven up this year by increased demand for assistance programs, due to the pandemic.
“Our kettles took a hit with COVID,” Brittle said, adding that reduced foot traffic due to the pandemic cut donations at the kettle sites. “It was a tough year.”
Donations at the kettles help Salvation Army funds its utility assistance, emergency food pantry, shelter and daily meal programs for those in need, well into the new year.
If the shortfall is not covered, Brittle said he will need to meet with his superiors and find places to cut programs.
“We cut it back slim already this past year, so we could make our numbers work,” Brittle said, “so this could affect some of our programs. We’re the Salvation Army, and we’re going to help no matter what, but this could cut things short.”
Without many areas left to trim, Brittle said meeting the budget would help ensure families in need can receive assistance.
“We see more people in need this year,” Brittle said. “We see more people hurting job-wise, and maybe we won’t be able to help as many as we want to.”
For more information or to donate, contact Salvation Army of Enid at 516 N. Independence, Enid OK 73701, or call (580) 237-1910.
