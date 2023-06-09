ENID, Okla. — The sales tax figures for March and April 2023 have been released, with Enid seeing an increase of $7 million in sales tax through April this year, compared to April 2022.
Jon Blankenship, president and CEO of Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce, said the figures are on pace to hit a goal of having $1 billion in yearly sales tax revenue by 2025.
"One of the goals that was established as a community several years ago was a goal of $1 billion by 2025," Blankenship said. "And what that meant was to reach a goal of $1 billion in retail sales by the year 2025. For 2022, the overall growth rate was in the 3% range and we had about $907 million of retail sales last year. So what that tells us, is if we continue to grow at the same rate, sometime in 2025 we would in fact reach that goal. So that's what we're tracking from month to month."
The sales tax receipts, which are released about 60 days following the end of a particular month, were $80,242,074 for March 2023, compared to $75,461,487 for March 2022, an increase of 6.34%. The year-to-date numbers through March 2023 were $224,670,257, compared to $215,290,680 for March 2022, an increase of 4.36%.
The sales tax receipts for April 2023 were $72,500,000, compared to $75 million in 2022, down by 3.4%. The year-to-date receipts through April 2023 were $297,200,000, compared to $290,400,000 for April 2022.
Blankenship said no individual month is indicative of a trend, and that even though April receipts showed a slight decrease from the same time last year, the sales tax numbers still are on track to potentially reach $1 billion at some point in 2025. He said with so many things closing and shutting down in 2020, the increase likely is due to things reopening and creating a benefit for the local economy.
"I think it speaks to the resilience of the business community and certainly retailers are included in that," Blankenship said. "The fact that we have an increasing trade area, too. Our trade area is in the 125,000 range and one of the stated goals is to work with retailers, working with retailers to expand but also working with national retailers and trying to fill retail gaps in our market."
He said the $1 billion mark is an important milestone for prospective businesses, as it is more attractive to potentially relocate to Enid at that point. Blankenship said as things continue to grow and expand, it will only further aid the local economy.
"We've got businesses expanding and we've also got new businesses that have announced, so that's good from a standpoint of primary sector job growth," he said. "And we're adding attractions and enhancing the attractions that we have, so I think that we're going to continue to gain market share in the retail area."
