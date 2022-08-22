ENID, Okla. — Garfield County voters will decide the fate of an $8.5 million plan to expand Garfield County Detention Facility when they head to the polls Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022.
Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. All registered voters in the county are eligible to vote on the jail proposal.
The proposal before voters would increase the county sales tax by 0.30%, or 30 cents on every $100 spent, for a 20-year period beginning Jan. 1, 2023, to fund the operation, maintenance, construction, equipping and improvement of the jail and its facilities.
In addition to the sales tax revenue, about $2.7 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds provided to the county would be applied toward the project.
The proposal would enlarge the jail by 82 beds in dormitory-style housing, add 16,000 square feet and renovate part of the current 45,000-square-foot building. It also would provide for medical, administrative and visitation spaces, as well as a space for educational and religious programs.
GCDF has exceeded the operational capacity of 193 beds more than 10 years in a row, jail administrator Ben Crooks previously told the News & Eagle. It also has exceeded the design capacity of 232 beds for nine years out of the past 11.
GCDF, located at 1020 S. 10th, was designed for only maximum-custody beds, which is the highest classification and costs the most to build.
Crooks said at that time in the mid-1990s and 2000s, other jails being built had all three classifications: Maximum, medium and minimum.
“We have more maximum-custody beds than we know what to do with,” Crooks said. “We need some dormitories — lower-custody, lower-cost housing units to account for some of the nonviolent offenders we have.”
One of the issues with overcrowding, Crooks said, is that nonviolent offenders are being housed with violent offenders because there’s no more room, and sometimes, they become victims themselves.
A concern regarding the county sales tax increase brought up previously by Jon Blankenship, CEO of the Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce, and Todd Earl, president of the chamber board, is that Enid’s overall sales tax rate would be higher than cities like Edmond, Norman, Oklahoma City and Yukon — which are retail competitors.
“(Enid) is already substantially higher than most of these cities,” Blankenship said. “It’s not that I think people are looking at sales tax rates when they go to make a purchase, but I do think retailers are looking.”
Blankenship and Earl added there is a need to expand and renovate the jail due to overcrowding, that they’re not in opposition to that and that the jail is trying to solve an immediate issue dealt with every day.
“We just want to make sure that what we’re doing is the best solution for our citizens,” Blankenship said.
