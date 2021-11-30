ENID, Okla. — A fundraiser for Booker T. Washington Community Center’s after-school program is being hosted this weekend.
The program shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and is starting back up in January. Several local women of color — business owners and entrepreneurs — will be hosting a sale on Black Wall Street as a fundraiser for the reopening of the center.
The sale will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the center, 801 Rev. Alfred Baldwin Way, to benefit the facility.
Items available for purchase include jewelry, clothes, Christmas ornaments, purses and free items for kids.
This event is the first of its kind and is free of charge to attendees and sellers. The center provides an after-school program, fitness and other facilities for the public and a summer program for students.
“Booker T. had to shut down because of COVID, but they are opening back up in January,” said Jan Laster, co-organizer of the event. “We want to help them with their back-to-school program by giving our part back to Booker T., which is a big part of our community. We will do everything we can to support them.”
For more information, call Jan Laster at (580) 541-9289 or Lady V. Johnson at (580) 278-1313.
