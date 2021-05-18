210519-news-saintjosephs km 1

Fourth and fifth grade students at Saint Joseph's Catholic School chose historical figures to research and write about and to dress up as while the rest of the school came through and learned about each one on May 18, 2021.

 Kelci McKendrick | Enid News & Eagle

ENID, Okla. — History came to life on Tuesday morning in the gymnasium at Saint Joseph’s Catholic School.

Fourth- and fifth-grade students chose influential individuals from the past, researched and wrote reports on them, becoming the character for the entire school to come learn about them, too.

The “hands-on” experience helped the students learn, said Kim Zaloudek, who teaches the combined class of 15 students.

“I can promise you that in 25 years, these kids are going to still remember about their character because it wasn't just simply something that they read and wrote. They became that person,” Zaloudek said.

Ricky Gonzales, a fourth grader at Saint Joseph's Catholic School, dressed up as Blackbeard for a project on May 18, 2021. 

The project will also count toward history and English grades, she said, because of the different things they had to do.

“They had to write a rough draft. It had to be edited. It had to be proofread, and then they had to write the final copy," Zaloudek said. "They used technology because they incorporated finding pictures and finding information.”

Zaloudek, who is in her second year at Saint Joseph’s, said the kids got to choose their own characters with her help, if needed, and approval.

Each of the kids learned interesting facts about the people they chose. Yuruani Orozzo, a fifth-grader, said the coolest thing she learned about Neil Armstrong was that he got his pilot’s license before he got his driver’s license. Classmate Michelle Norton learned that Laura Ingalls Wilder became a teacher at age 15.

Kimberlyn Galbraith, a fith grader at Saint Joseph's Catholic School, dressed up as Jane Goodall for a school project she worked on about Goodall on May 18, 2021. 

Alex Simon, a fifth-grader, learned that Theodore Roosevelt served with the Rough Riders, while Kimberlyn Galbraith, also a fifth-grader, learned that Jane Goodall inspired a character on “The Simpsons.”

Fernado Salcedo, a fourth-grader, said he knew a lot about Albert Einstein prior to the assignment but did not know he died of an abdominal aortic aneurysm rupture.

Other notable figures seen at the gym were Susan B. Anthony, Jesse Owens, Anne Frank, Queen Elizabeth I and Princess Diana.

Ximena Lupersio, a fourth grader at Saint Joseph's Catholic School, chose Susan B. Anthony as her historical figure to research, read and write about and dress up as for a presentation on May 18, 2021.

Ava Pena, a fifth-grader, said one of the coolest parts about doing the project was getting to learn not only about her chosen historical figure, Anne Frank, but also about her classmates’.

“(My favorite part) has been learning all about different people because your friends will tell you all about their people and you get to tell them about your person,” she said.

Kelci McKendrick is police and court reporter for the Enid News & Eagle. 
 
Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Kelci? Send an email to kelcim@enidnews.com.

