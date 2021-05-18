ENID, Okla. — History came to life on Tuesday morning in the gymnasium at Saint Joseph’s Catholic School.
Fourth- and fifth-grade students chose influential individuals from the past, researched and wrote reports on them, becoming the character for the entire school to come learn about them, too.
The “hands-on” experience helped the students learn, said Kim Zaloudek, who teaches the combined class of 15 students.
“I can promise you that in 25 years, these kids are going to still remember about their character because it wasn't just simply something that they read and wrote. They became that person,” Zaloudek said.
The project will also count toward history and English grades, she said, because of the different things they had to do.
“They had to write a rough draft. It had to be edited. It had to be proofread, and then they had to write the final copy," Zaloudek said. "They used technology because they incorporated finding pictures and finding information.”
Zaloudek, who is in her second year at Saint Joseph’s, said the kids got to choose their own characters with her help, if needed, and approval.
Each of the kids learned interesting facts about the people they chose. Yuruani Orozzo, a fifth-grader, said the coolest thing she learned about Neil Armstrong was that he got his pilot’s license before he got his driver’s license. Classmate Michelle Norton learned that Laura Ingalls Wilder became a teacher at age 15.
Alex Simon, a fifth-grader, learned that Theodore Roosevelt served with the Rough Riders, while Kimberlyn Galbraith, also a fifth-grader, learned that Jane Goodall inspired a character on “The Simpsons.”
Fernado Salcedo, a fourth-grader, said he knew a lot about Albert Einstein prior to the assignment but did not know he died of an abdominal aortic aneurysm rupture.
Other notable figures seen at the gym were Susan B. Anthony, Jesse Owens, Anne Frank, Queen Elizabeth I and Princess Diana.
Ava Pena, a fifth-grader, said one of the coolest parts about doing the project was getting to learn not only about her chosen historical figure, Anne Frank, but also about her classmates’.
“(My favorite part) has been learning all about different people because your friends will tell you all about their people and you get to tell them about your person,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.