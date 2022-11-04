OKLAHOMA CITY — Some public school advocates are branding Gov. Kevin Stitt “a danger to rural schools,” saying his plan to expand voucher access for private school students will endanger the survival of most districts outside the urban cores.
Amber England, with Oklahoma’s Children Our Future, the group running the ads just ahead of Tuesday’s gubernatorial election, said Stitt is pushing a “scheme” to take public tax dollars and send them to urban private schools with no state accountability.
“We know that every dollar that’s taken out of public schools is going to hurt rural Oklahoma the most,” England said. “In some of these communities, it’s quite shocking the amount of money that would be lost because of the scheme and he’s actively out there campaigning on it.”
She said Oklahoma’s per-pupil funding investments rank among the worst in the country, and the state has struggled to pay teachers. England said lawmakers need to continue making investments and shouldn’t divert taxpayer money to help pay for private schools.
Donelle Harder, Stitt’s campaign manager, said the ads are false, and Stitt is committed to protecting rural schools and holding their budgets harmless.
“Quite frankly, the governor tells people all across the state he’d love for more of our schools to look like our rural schools in many ways when it comes to sizes and family involvement,” Harder said.
She said when Stitt first ran for governor four years ago, he wasn’t focused on vouchers, but COVID-19 changed his perspective following lengthy school closures.
“The governor heard from a large number of Oklahomans in urban areas who were exhausted,” she said.
Still, she’s not concerned that Stitt’s position is shifting his likability in rural areas, but said the rural-urban divide over vouchers is playing out publicly in the Legislature. She also said Stitt has received much of his support for the plan from those in the urban core.
Stitt backed a Republican legislative plan that would have required per-pupil public school state funding to follow the students even if they don’t attend public school.
Legislative estimates indicated the plan would have shifted $128.5 million in public money to children who chose not to attend public school.
Under the plan, students could have accessed an average of $3,600 in public school funds if their annual total household income for a family of four did not exceed $154,000 — or 300% of the income standard used to qualify for a free lunch.
Students enrolled in public school districts and charter and magnet schools full-time were not eligible.
The bill, championed by the Senate president, narrowly failed after critics complained it was a voucher scheme that had little oversight and accountability and would do little to benefit tens of thousands of children living outside urban areas.
Harder said Stitt wants to see a public debate occur in the Legislature over the plan because there needs to be a conversation about how to create continued stability for Oklahoma’s rural schools and communities.
And, she said, calling Stitt a “danger to rural schools” is “the 20-year playbook for the Democrats.”
When asked about the outspoken opposition from rural Republican lawmaker Logan Phillips, Harder accused him of “taking a pen to the back of a napkin” in arriving at his conclusion that public schools stand to lose hundreds of millions. She said she doesn’t believe his numbers have been validated, and said Phillips lost in the Republican primary to a pro-voucher candidate.
Phillips, an 18-year educator, estimates that if vouchers are approved, public schools would conservatively lose about $380 million to $400 million in funding if 50% of students currently enrolled in Oklahoma private schools qualified. He said he did not calculate homeschool students into the amount, but if those students and religious-based communal schools qualify, the hit to public schools would be substantially more.
“The entire state outside of Tulsa and Oklahoma City or Oklahoma County would be decimated,” he said. “The urban centers might be able to stay open but at decreased quality, but the rural schools would simply shut down.”
Okmulgee County, for instance, would lose $383,000, he said. Phillips said that doesn’t seem like that much, but most of the smaller schools have 10 or 11 teachers. If the state removes about $15,000 in funding, a school may no longer be able to afford to pay a teacher.
He also said the plan will force rural school consolidation and could lead to virtual education for many families.
Phillips also argues that it’s “ludicrous” that supporters are saying that they have millions earmarked to pay for vouchers in such a way that it wouldn’t impact public school funding. If there’s that much extra money, Phillips asked why lawmakers aren’t investing it in public schools.
“If you’re just sitting on $400 million, and we’re not using it, the government has done something horribly wrong,” Philips said.
Phillips also said the voucher debate is quickly becoming a big talking point in rural Oklahoma, even if most still don’t realize how detrimental it’s going to be.
“I think if we implement this voucher program as Stitt and Ryan Walters have spoken about, he will destroy the economy of Oklahoma, and he will go down in history as the most corrupt and incompetent governor that has ever existed,” Phillips said.
Walters, who is Stitt’s secretary of education and running for state superintendent, said Phillips’ assertion is “hilarious,” and accused Phillips of being “a union mouthpiece that got crushed in a primary that’s irrelevant.”
“It’s beyond ridiculous,” Walters said. “They should be embarrassed in telling this lie, and rural Oklahoma and Oklahomans are going to see through this.”
Walters said the voucher plan would not harm rural schools, but instead strengthen them. He said every plan run through the Legislature this year had a separate funding stream and would not take $1 from rural schools. He said funding plans would have covered “10-fold any student that goes to a private school” so that every rural school would get more money.
“But these are the lies that they keep telling,” Walters said. “It is not true that the governor’s plan and my plan would hurt rural schools. We will do more to strengthen rural schools than any governor in state history, and we’re going to continue to do so.”
