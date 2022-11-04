Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 35F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 35F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.