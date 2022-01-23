A multi-month education project is gearing up to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations in 11 Northwest Oklahoma counties.
Rural Health Projects Inc./Northwest Area Health Education Center (NwAHEC) has been awarded a $1 million grant as part of a targeted campaign to support and empower local trusted voices within communities to help encourage vaccination, protect more people and save lives.
This funding was made available by the American Rescue Plan and is being distributed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).
Executive Director of Rural Health Projects Allison Seigars will oversee the project. Project Director Lisa Bland-Selix will manage the project, including the supervision of community health workers who will be in the field to assist with vaccine and educational opportunities throughout 11 Northwest Oklahoma counties.
The counties include Alfalfa, Blaine, Garfield, Grant, Kay, Kingfisher, Logan, Major, Noble, Payne and Woodward.
“We are ready to engage with our communities and work to improve the vaccination rates in northwest Oklahoma,” Seigars said. “Vaccine hesitancy and misinformation have cost people their lives. We hope to provide people with the most up-to-date information and dispel myths about the vaccines, which continue to prevent COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths. They are our best weapon to fight the virus and its variants. It’s an honor to be selected for such historic and meaningful work in our state.”
“Messaging and marketing will help to dispel much of the misinformation contributing to vaccine hesitancy across the country,” Bland-Selix said. “Currently, we have messaging on local billboards, transportation vehicles and on Enidnews.com.”
Rural Health Projects will engage with regional and local partners — including faith-based organizations, regional and local health departments, health centers and other community-based health providers and minority-serving institutions — to reach underserved and high-risk communities to help bolster COVID-19 vaccination rates.
The funding will be used to support partnerships between academic and community-based organizations like churches and local fire departments to improve COVID-19 health literacy and vaccination rates in rural counties. Likewise, funding will support African American, Latino and tribal partnerships that engage clergy, churchgoers, adolescents and others with trusted information about vaccines and work within their communities to vaccinate more people.
Rural Health Projects will be partnering with local health departments as well as other organizations that provide services such as food pantries and free clinics, in addition to Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative (OHAI) and the OSU Center for Rural Health.
Rural Health Projects has been able to employ two Spanish-speaking individuals and a Marshallese individual as community health workers to help bridge the language and cultural barriers of receiving a vaccine or other factors that prevent vaccinations or accessing healthcare, such as transportation issues.
Vaccination rates for Oklahoma are behind the national average, Selix said.
Some rates have increased over the 11-county area, but rural areas still lag behind urban rates, which are at 54.6% versus 44% for rural. Current fully vaccinated rates by county per the OSU Center for Rural Health COVID-19 Rural Dashboard: Alfalfa, 43.9%; Grant, 41.4%; Kay, 40.9%; Woodward, 36.8%; Major, 48%; Garfield, 48.2%; Noble, 59.9%; Blaine, 45.1%; Kingfisher, 46%; Logan, 32.8%; Payne, 47.2%.
The national vaccination rate, according to www.CDC.gov, is listed at 63.1% of Americans fully vaccinated (both doses/all doses depending on vaccination type, not including boosters).
RHP has also launched a cloud-based platform to offer the latest up-to-date information regarding vaccine sites, education, and other services.
To access, go to getthevax.accessmecare.com. Local businesses, services and organizations are free to join this platform to help individuals find needed resources. For more information about this program, email lab landselix@nwosu.edu.
