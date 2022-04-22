ENID, Okla. — A food pantry that helps feed thousands of families across the state officially opened a brick-and-mortar location on Friday morning.
Dozens of people were in attendance for the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the Tyson Foods’ Community Pantry, a program that was established through a partnership between Tyson and RSVP of Enid and North Central Oklahoma in April 2020.
Christy Baker, executive director of RSVP, said watching the Community Pantry Program come to fruition has been a “dream come true.”
“This was just an idea that Tyson had … and there’s been a lot of planning and rerouting — lots of time spent together, but it’s all worth it and 100% about (the CPP) and our partner agencies,” Baker said. “It’s here, and it’s amazing.”
The CPP, the first project of its kind in Enid, was started when a Tyson corporate employee devised a plan to help give away food by establishing points-of-contact, like RSVP, in local communities and installing freezer units, if needed, for the points-of-contact to distribute to more agencies in the area.
Two years ago, Tyson partnered with RSVP and local volunteers to distribute 40,000 pounds of protein to agencies in the area as part of a $13 million commitment made by the food company to help feed those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
After the initial distribution, the agencies would go to Tyson’s facility on East Pine to pick up donated protein once a month, and since then, Tyson has donated approximately 180,000 pounds.
Now, the CPP has 83 partner agencies, including food banks, churches, homeless shelters and senior centers, across 15 Oklahoma counties — from Guymon to Kaw City and Alva to Oklahoma City — and has helped feed more than 25,000 families.
Phillip Kennedy, who serves as chaplain at Tyson, said the company is excited about the CPP.
“I know it’s a lot of work to get something like this put together, and it takes a lot of time when you work with people at a distance,” Kennedy said, “but it has come together, and we’re just overjoyed to have the opportunity to do this.”
Kennedy and Baker met with city officials about the CPP, and the result of that meeting was the metal building outside of RSVP’s Senior Center, 202 W. Walnut. Later, Baker requested a Tyson grant for the installation of the refrigerator and freezer unit inside the building.
Tyson still will donate food to the CPP once a month, but if agencies are unavailable to pick up food on that particular day, they can go between 9-10 a.m. and 1-2 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday and by appointment only on Friday to collect what’s needed.
In addition to Tyson products, shelf-stable items such as canned goods and pasta are available inside the CPP.
The partnership between RSVP and Tyson, Baker said, helped a lot of families during COVID-19, and now, the CPP can continue to help fight hunger in Oklahoma communities.
“We just want to make sure — through the Tyson products — that no matter who is hungry, they get fed,” Baker said. “We are able to … not just serve one meal, but continue (the CPP) so that they have something to depend on.”
Anybody who would like to donate shelf-stable and frozen food items to the CPP can do so by taking them to the Senior Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m on Monday and Thursday, Baker said.
Agencies like nonprofits, civic organizations, churches and daycares — “anybody with a need for food” — can email enidrsvp@sbcglobal.net to be put on a list to receive emails regarding the monthly products from Tyson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.