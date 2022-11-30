ENID, Okla. — RSVP of Enid is seeking the community’s support to help brighten seniors’ lives this Christmas by being their Santa Claus.
Santa for Seniors, a program RSVP started in 2016, delivers gifts to seniors in need throughout the area to help boost their spirits around the Christmas season.
Christy Baker, executive director of RSVP, said Santa for Seniors is a great way to help local seniors stay in the spirit of Christmas while answering a few of their woes at the same time.
“This is about making an impact for those who struggle with the most basic needs,” Baker said. “Sometimes, a blanket or even a hug and a song can be transformative.”
Seniors get three wishes, or “asks,” from Santa, and Baker said they typically ask for necessary items for their homes or their comfort, including socks, soaps, gloves, blankets, towels, sheets and food.
“This is not for luxury items like air fryers or diamond watches — rather, a reminder that they are loved and not forgotten,” Baker said, “and it gives them something to look forward to — much like being a child during Christmas again.”
In the past six years, Baker said, more than 8,000 wishes have been answered, which all comes from people who donate monetarily, shop for specific needs, make crafts and cards or adopt a senior.
Donations can be dropped off at RSVP, 602 S. Van Buren, by Dec. 12. There also are drop-off locations at Stride Bank locations, 324 W. Broadway and 2219 W. Willow; St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, 1924 W. Willow; and Garfield County District Attorney’s Office, located inside Garfield County Court House, 114 W. Broadway.
Community members also can make monetary donations online at https://rsvpenid.org/donate.
After all donated items are collected, they will be delivered Dec. 14. If anybody would like to volunteer to deliver gift bags to the seniors, call RSVP at (580) 233-5914 to “suit up.”
“It’s such a beautiful time of the year to see all of the businesses, civic groups, churches, schools and individuals pour themselves into ensuring our grandmas and grandpas stay warm and are blessed with their handmade Christmas crafts and cards,” Baker said.
