RSVP of Enid has partnered with National Council on Aging (NCOA) to expand assistance to people with Medicare in northern Oklahoma, to help improve their financial security.
Nationally, half of all people with Medicare live on incomes less than $26,200 per year, according to an RSVP press release, and often lack the resources needed to meet basic living expenses. Several benefit programs exist to help these people with the costs of health care, prescriptions, food and more, and the new partnership will help seniors identify their eligibility and apply for these programs.
“These programs can be real lifelines for people on Medicare in Enid, Garfield County and the surrounding counties but often they don’t know that assistance in making ends meet is out here,” RSVP spokesperson Candace Solorio said. “This opportunity will allow RSVP of Enid to dedicate more resources to reaching those with the most need and assisting them through what can be a long and confusing enrollment process.”
RSVP of Enid is one of 87 Benefits Enrollment Centers (BECs) funded by NCOA to serve low-income Medicare beneficiaries in 43 states. BECs are supported with funding from the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act, administered through the U.S. Administration for Community Living.
BECs use NCOA’s free online BenefitsCheckUp tool, available at www.BenefitsCheckUp.org, to screen lower-income older adults, and younger adults with disabilities, for a number of benefits — including Medicare Savings Programs, Part D Extra Help, and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) — and to help them apply for and use those benefits.
People can find out if they qualify for assistance by calling (580) 233-5914 or visiting www.rsvpenid.org.
