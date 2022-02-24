RSVP of Enid received a $25,000 grant to go toward helping seniors who have been abused, neglected or exploited.
According to a press release from RSVP of Enid, the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) Foundation, created in 1959 to provide MDRT members with a means to give back to their communities, awarded the grant to the local nonprofit for the Garfield County Elder Abuse Task Force relief fund.
Christy Baker, executive director of RSVP of Enid, said in the release the need is to have a resource fund made through referrals Garfield County Elder Abuse Task Force.
"Providing basic daily essentials for those who have been a victim of abuse, neglect or online scams is pivotal in their time of crisis," Baker said in the release. "The (COVID-19) pandemic has left our seniors in much more troubled times than ever before, so this new project of relief will be the changing force in a traumatic time in a senior's life."
Baker said with a 120% increase for emergency needs facing seniors who are in a crisis situation, RSVP of Enid has become the resource seniors depend on — "sometimes even in a life or death situation."
"A multitude of reasons have deemed this project the most important critical part of our program, to date, and our need to seek funds for this is equally critical to take a senior from surviving to thriving," Baker said in the release.
The MDRT Foundation is committed to building stronger families and communities around the world through its global grants programs, according to the release. Since its inception, the MDRT Foundation has donated more than $38 million, raised by MDRT members and industry partners, in more than 72 countries throughout the world and in all 50 states in the United States.
This year, the MDRT Foundation will award over $1.6 million in MDRT member-endorsed grants to more than 300 charitable organizations worldwide.
The MDRT was founded in 1927 and is a global, independent association of more than 86,000 life insurances and financial services professionals from more than 500 companies in 70 nations and territories.
For more information on the MDRT, visit www.mdrt.org, and for more information on the MDRT Foundation, visit mdrtfoundation.org.
