ENID, Okla. — In an effort to keep Oklahoma renters in their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, RSVP of Enid has joined forces with Community Cares Partners.
CCP is a program of Communities Foundation of Oklahoma and a public-private partnership that distributes Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) allocated by the state of Oklahoma. CCP works with about 35 partners, including RSVP of Enid and Community Development Support Association, throughout the state.
Oklahomans who are struggling to pay their rent or utilities or facing eviction as a result of lost wages or hardship from COVID-19 are eligible for help, Ginny Carl, executive director of CCP, said in a press release from RSVP of Enid.
“Our desire is to approve these funds for the people who need them, and we need Oklahomans to continue to apply for assistance,” Carl said in the release.
RSVP of Enid will help seniors — and adults — apply for CCP assistance, said Christy Baker, executive director of RSVP of Enid.
“We’re essentially the conduit for the applications,” she said.
RSVP of Enid is “dedicated to helping area seniors stay in their homes,” according to the release, and has a “dedicated staff directed to ensuring those eligible Oklahomans receive the support they need to stay in their homes, especially those most vulnerable to evictions and housing insecurities.”
Residents can apply online at https://okccp.org or by calling RSVP Enid at (580) 233-5914 and setting up an appointment time, according to the release. If renters have been served an eviction summons, an opportunity for support still is available.
CCP has a 95% approval rate on applications received. Approximate wait times for applications, according to CCP, is six to eight weeks.
Baker said the reason RSVP of Enid decided to partner with CCP is to help with housing stability — one of the things RVSP of Enid’s program doesn’t help with at this point.
“There’s a big need right now to be able to help people stay secure in their homes,” Baker said. “This was like the piece of the puzzle that we didn’t have, so we wanted to help with that, and it’s not just for seniors — any adult can apply.”
Carl also said in the release the goal is to not only have great relationships with tenants but also with landlords.
“Landlords can start the application process for their tenants, but need to work with tenants to get the application for funds processed,” Carl said.
Baker said RSVP of Enid will be the point of contact for Enid area landlords who have any questions.
