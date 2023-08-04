ENID, Okla. — RSVP of Enid is in need of drivers to deliver Mobile Meals and has several spots available, according to Candace Solorio, marketing director for RSVP.
There are local teachers who have been helping deliver meals and with school starting up, they will be unavailable to deliver meals. Fill-in drivers also are needed to help when regular drivers aren’t available.
There are about 600 meals that are delivered around Enid each week, requiring about 55 volunteers for deliveries.
“These volunteers play a vital role, ensuring homebound seniors have a warm and nutritious meal and the ever-important regular social interaction. Nearly a third of those living alone spend almost all their time alone. For many, the Mobile Meals volunteer is the only human contact they have all day.”
There is a need for 10 volunteers to deliver a route once a week, as well as volunteers who would like to fill in when needed.
Volunteers pick up meals at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center, 600 S. Monroe, at 11 a.m. and deliver meals along a predetermined route to seniors in the area. RSVP will work with volunteers to set up a schedule that works for each volunteer, which could be once a week, twice a week, once a month or as a fill-in driver. Those wishing to volunteer can get a preferred schedule set up when speaking to those at the RSVP office, located at 602 S. Van Buren.
The time commitment for delivering meals is designed to fit within a lunch break, or about an hour. Those wishing to volunteer can sign up by filling out a volunteer application at rsvpenid.org/get_involved or stopping by the RSVP office.
RSVP writes Volunteer Spotlights, shining a light on those who give their time and effort to help a worthy cause. Sharon Doty, who has volunteered with RSVP Enid for the past three years, and said “RSVP is a well-respected organization that really serves people’s needs. I wanted to be a part of that difference area for seniors.”
Doty said she still has a lot to offer at 80 and staying active is important for her.
“The best part about volunteering is to see the smiles of the seniors I get to interact with and the ability to take action to help when a senior is in need, makes volunteering worth my time invested. It has also made a real difference in my participation in what was once a new community to me,” Doty said.
For more information about RSVP Enid, go to rsvpenid.org, email enidrsvp@sbcglobal.net or call (580) 233-5914.
