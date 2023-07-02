ENID, Okla. — The Rowdy Stickhorse Market & Apothecary bustled with commotion on Saturday.
The calm atmosphere and empty sidewalks surrounding the market filled with vendors and visitors for its weekly farmers market from 8 a.m. to noon.
The market featured everything from crafts to produce and drew in vendors from surrounding state communities such as Buffalo and Carrier.
Although the The Rowdy Stickhorse Market & Apothecary is a lively production now, its story began with a school bus and a dream.
Gary Rink, who owns and operates the market and its neighbor, Farmhouse Fresh, described a time when his business was mobile. He drove a school bus across the state and picked up produce and other goods to return to Enid and set up a farmer’s market.
A friend recommended Rink invest in a brick-and-mortar setup for his operation, but Rink said paying the rent for a local building was out of his price range. Coincidentally, the friend owned a building, and Rink and Rowdy Stickhorse ditched the school bus for a storefront.
“So, it just evolved from there,” Rink said. “One thing led to another.”
A full circle experience, The Rowdy Stickhorse Market & Apothecary now hosts its own farmers market full of established and up-and-coming businesses of every variety. As shoppers explore the market, they are greeted by a unique story under every tent.
For many, farmers markets are a lifelong tradition or a family affair.
“I was inspired to have my own business because both my parents had their own businesses — my dad with his lawn care and my mom with her sewing,” Holly Tatro, a 17-year-old baker said.
Amber Yandell of Fresh Picks recalled her mother baking, spending time in the garden and attending farmers markets growing up, and said she knew she wanted to do the same when she had the resources to do so. Yandell shares salsa, baked goods and produce with the market.
For others, the farmers market experience is founded upon friendship.
Mike and Kerry Alcorn have known Rink since his school bus days, and have sold their fresh produce at the Rowdy Stickhorse Farmers Market from the beginning. As an eager line of customers poured from the Alcorns’ tent, they recalled the days when the market consisted of three lonely vendors.
Two best friends, Kendra Wallace of Sassy Stitches and Machella Thompson of Sunrisers Crafts, decided to start their own businesses based on their uniqu e interests. Wallace crocheted since she was 15, and Thompson had a love for jewelry making.
The two share a passion for craftsmanship, and the only thing that separates them is a tent full of produce.
“I’m happy with how much it’s progressing,” Thompson said. “We’ve done a lot over two years.”
Rob and Lori Florises’ business, R&L Farms, is also founded on friendship, but their prices serve a need for those they’ve never known.
The Florises offer farm fresh eggs for $3 per dozen. As food prices rose, the Floris stood their ground when it came to selling farm fresh eggs.
“[Lori] kept them that way so people could feed their children,” Rob said. “That was her whole thing, even though we lost money.”
A stroll through the market also exposed visitors to fresh flowers, ice cream, houseplants, antiques and blankets. Visitors could purchase beef and other refrigerated goods inside The Rowdy Stickhorse Market and Apothecary or at Farmhouse Fresh.
The Rowdy Stickhorse Farmers Market, 626 S. Hoover, is open every Saturday, rain or shine, at The Rowdy Stickhorse Market and Apothecary. Vendors may vary by weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.