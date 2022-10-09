With wintery weather right around the corner, the importance of maintaining the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system is a must.
An HVAC system in a home or business that is not functioning at peak efficiency can make the system work harder. A system that is routinely maintained can help with energy efficiency and overall comfort of the dwelling place.
Jack Morris, operations manager for Dense Mechanical, said residential maintenance is important. Similar to car maintenance, an HVAC system needs routine checkups to work best.
“It’s real important that you have spring time maintenance for the summer,” Morris said. “Make sure everything’s clean, filters are changed and things are hitting their marks. It’s also important to have one done in the fall before you hit the wintertime.”
Dense has residential services under the name Dense Comfort Solutions. Morris said some of the more common maintenance that is done is make sure units are drawing the proper amps, which he said expels carbon monoxide when the furnace is running. He said they check for any kinds of leaks, as well as making sure the flue that expels the carbon monoxide doesn’t have rust, cracks or holes in the system. They check flame sensors and gas pressure to make sure it is working efficiently. He said they inspect the heat exchanger where everything burns through that and exchanges heat, and check for cracks and leaks in that system.
Morris said the biggest thing during the winter is that your heat is working properly. He said they make sure flame sensors and things are working so it doesn’t overheat and that you don’t have carbon monoxide. He said they check the static pressure to make sure there’s good airflow, inspect the ducts and that all safety measures are functioning.
“The big point with the winter time is just making sure everything is hitting its mark,” Morris said, “that your getting the best efficiency out of your furnace, that you don’t have any type of leaks for carbon monoxide and even look at carbon monoxide testers. That’s kind of what you’re looking at before you first fire that furnace up.”
Morris said routine maintenance can help most systems work for years, and not having routine maintenance can be a detriment.
“If you don’t maintain your unit, it’s going to work harder. It’s just like the furnaces,” Morris said. “If you’re not doing routine maintenance, you may never know you have a cracked heat exchanger. The whole big thing of maintenance is to get that piece of equipment in top shape because that equipment is an investment. Just like you buy a car, you want it to last and get the mileage out of it for as long as you can. And that’s what maintenance is what assists you.”
Dense has a 31-point, precision tune-up checklist that marks off what is checked for by a maintenance company. For a gas furnace, check inducer amps/volts, inspect for leaks, examine flue, test unit cycle, check flame sensor, test gas pressure, inspect heat exchanger, inspect carbon monoxide monitor, check static pressure, inspect ductwork, examine safety features and check accessories; for air conditioning, check refrigerant level, check compressor amps/volts, clean condenser, inspect evaporator coil, check temperature drop, examine condensate drain, check superheat and subcooling, check static pressure, inspect ductwork, examine safety features and check accessories. For an electric furnace, check amps/volts to elements, examine breaker, test unit cycle, check temperature rise, check static pressure, inspect ductwork, examine safety features and check accessories. Additional work done is checking filters, inspecting fan rotation and alignment, checking fan amps/volts, checking thermostat programming, inspecting thermostat location, examining system switch and examining the fan switch.
The following are a few checkpoints to ensure proper HVAC maintenance, according to forbes.com.
• Regularly change the filter (every three to six months) to improve both system performance and energy efficiency by making the system have to do less work for the same result.
• Check and clean indoor and outdoor equipment to remove dirt and other debris, especially in street-facing units.
• Make sure there are no leaks in or around the unit, which could contribute to decreased unit efficiency and ultimately malfunction.
• Check and replace thermostat batteries, or replace the thermostat with a smart programmable thermostat, which can optimize temperature and unit performance.
• Inspect and clean water drains to ensure no obstruction is preventing your unit from optimum performance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.