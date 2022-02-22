ENID, Okla. — Enid Rotary Club is hosting a food sampling event from more than a dozen Enid restaurants, all for $25 cash, at the Festival of Flavor next month.
This cash-only event will be 6-7:30 p.m. March 8 at Prairie View Elementary School, 4700 W. Willow.
Festival of Flavor will feature food from a variety of restaurants and caterers across the area. Tickets can be purchased from any Rotary or member or on their Facebook page.
“We have done this event for several years, last year we did it differently for COVID,” said Jennifer Bauman, Rotary vice president. “We are back to the usual program this year and we are very excited for this. Reach out to get tickets soon, it's a fun, great event.”
This is the largest fundraising event of the year for Enid Rotary Club, according to the event Facebook page. Money earned will help fund projects at Enid High School and Oklahoma Bible Academy, along with Chisholm High School's Project Graduation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.